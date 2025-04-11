Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China blasts US tariffs for playing ‘numbers game,' says it will become a joke

AFP |
Apr 11, 2025 03:36 PM IST

China stated that the US tariffs no longer had any practical economic significance, amid the ongoing trade war between the countries

China blasted President Donald Trump's tariffs on Friday as a "numbers game" that "will become a joke", as Beijing raised reciprocal levies on US imports to 125 percent and said it would go no further.

China also said that the tariffs would expose the US for bullying other nations(AP)
China also said that the tariffs would expose the US for bullying other nations(AP)

Also Read: Why did Donald Trump raise US tariffs on China to 125% and hit pause elsewhere?

Washington's duties on Chinese products have "become a numbers game with no practical significance in economics", a spokesperson for Beijing's commerce ministry said. “It will only further expose the United States'... bullying and coercion. It will become a joke.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / China blasts US tariffs for playing ‘numbers game,' says it will become a joke
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On