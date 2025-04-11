China blasts US tariffs for playing ‘numbers game,' says it will become a joke

China stated that the US tariffs no longer had any practical economic significance, amid the ongoing trade war between the countries
China blasted President Donald Trump's tariffs on Friday as a "numbers game" that "will become a joke", as Beijing raised reciprocal levies on US imports to 125 percent and said it would go no further.
Washington's duties on Chinese products have "become a numbers game with no practical significance in economics", a spokesperson for Beijing's commerce ministry said. “It will only further expose the United States'... bullying and coercion. It will become a joke.”