China slaps tit-for-tat visa curbs on US officials over Tibetan issues

China's foreign affairs spokesperson announced on Monday that they would be imposing visa restrictions against US officials who have acted “egregiously” on Tibet-related issues, reported Associated Press. China has stated that US officials who acted 'egregiously' over Tibetan issues would face visa curbs(AP)

China's foreign affairs spokesperson Lin Jian told the media that any issues related to Tibet were purely China's internal affairs.

“In accordance with the Law on Foreign Relations of the People’s Republic of China and the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People’s Republic of China, China decided to impose visa restrictions on US personnel who have acted egregiously on the Xizang (Tibet) -related issues,” Lin said during the press briefing.

The move comes in retaliation to curbs imposed by the US on Chinese officials, alleging that American officials had been denied access to Tibet.

Lin said: “We welcome friends from foreign countries to visit, travel and do business in China’s Xizang region. At the same time, we oppose any country or individual using human rights, religion and culture as a false pretext to meddle in Xizang (Tibet) affairs."

“China opposes interference and sabotage by people with ill motives who would use visits to Xizang (Tibet) as an opportunity to engage in such activities,” he added.

US issues visa curbs on Chinese officials

On March 31, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the country would impose additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials “determined to be substantially involved in the formulation or execution of policies related to access for foreigners” to Tibetan areas.

The restrictions were in accordance with the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018, under which Chinese officials could be denied US visas if they were complicit in denying US government officials, journalists, independent observers and tourists' access to Tibetan areas.

Washington stated that Chinese officials had been allowed access to the America, but US diplomats, journalists and others were not allowed access to the autonomous region of Tibet or Tibetan-areas in China.