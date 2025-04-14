China's Xi Jinping says no winners in Trump's tariff war

China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday that there were no winners in a tariff war, while presenting his country as a more “responsible” option than the US to Southeast Asian allies, reported Associated Press. Chinese President Xi Jin Ping met Vietnam's prime minister during his tour of Southeast Asia.(AP)

Kicking off his diplomatic tour in Vietnam, Xi Jinping said in an editorial, “There are no winners in a trade war, or a tariff war. Our two countries should resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains, and open and cooperative international environment.”

His visit to Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia, in the light of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, are an attempt to present China as the “responsible” option compared to the US for allies, according to Nguyen Khac Giang, a visiting fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute.

“The trip to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia is all about how China can really insulate itself against the from Trump,” said Nguyen Khac Giang, as quoted by Associated Press.

China shores up alliance with Vietnam

In Hanoi, China's leader Xi Jinping met with Vietnam’s Communist Party general secretary To Lam, and said, “In the face of turmoil and disruption in the current global context, China and Vietnam’s commitment to peaceful development, and deepening of friendship and cooperation and has brought the world valuable stability and certainty."

China and Vietnam are likely to speed up a $8 billion railway project connecting the two countries, according to Nhan Dan, the communist party mouthpiece in the country.

China is Vietnam's biggest trading partner and China-Vietnam trade surged 14.6 per cent in 2024, according to Chinese state media.

While the United States has also enjoyed civil diplomatic relations with Vietnam, the country was hit with 46 per cent tariffs when Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause. China has also borne the brunt of US tariffs, after being levied with 145 per cent total duties.