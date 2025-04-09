China to ban Hollywood movies? Foreign Ministry addresses tariff retaliation rumors, declares ‘our stance is clear’

US President Donald Trump will impose at least a 104% tariff on Chinese imports beginning at 12:01 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the administration said. This follows China's refusal to retract its own 34% retaliatory tariffs on US goods. Two Chinese bloggers claimed China is planning to ban Hollywood movies in retaliation against US tariffs.(Pixabay)

Amid the ongoing US-China tariff war, two prominent Chinese bloggers—Liu Hong and 'Chairman Rabbit'—released a "list of measures" that Chinese authorities are reportedly considering in retaliation. These measures include a potential ban on Hollywood movies and additional levies on American agricultural products.

When asked about these alleged countermeasures, including the possible Hollywood ban, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "We generally do not comment on online remarks. We have made it quite clear on China’s stance. China will continue to take firm measures to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests."

Also Read: China readies to 'fight to the end' against Trump's tariff, Europe plans counterattack

US vs. China:

Last week, Trump announced a 34% tariff on Chinese goods, adding to the 20% tariffs already imposed in early March. In response, China matched the US tariffs, imposing its own 34% tax on US imports.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump gave China an ultimatum: withdraw its countermeasures by Tuesday, or face a 50% tariff.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” POTUS wrote. “Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!”

If imposed, the total tariff on Chinese imports could reach 104% for US companies.

On Tuesday morning, China's commerce ministry criticized the US, saying, "The US threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake, which once again exposes the blackmail nature of the United States. China will never accept it. If the United States insists on its way, China will fight to the end.”