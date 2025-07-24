Chino Hills 'Euclid Fire': Wildfire off Freeway 71 spreads over 10 acres - Check map and updates

A wildfire erupted off the Freeway 71 in Chino Hills, California on Wednesday afternoon. It has spread to over 150 acres now, as per the latest update on Watch Duty. When it was first reported, it was at 10 acres. The incident command is calling the fire ‘Euclid Fire.’ Representational image.(Unsplash)

The exact location of the fire is the eastern end of the Chino Hills State Park bordering the Corona Freeway, also called Freeway 71. According to Watch Duty, the fire has spread onto Freeway 71, blocking traffic on the road. Incident command reported that the Southbound lanes off the Corona Freeway are now closed.

Here's a map of the fire:

The Euclid Fire has spread over 100 acres, as per the latest update from Watch Duty.(Screenshot/ Watch Duty)

Multiple engines are responding as the fire spreads rapidly eastwards as well as in the north. As of now, the fire is pushing into the Prado Basin, threatening structures.

This is a breaking news.