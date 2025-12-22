Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Chris Rea cause of death: Driving Home for Christmas singer dies at 74

ByArya Vaishnavi
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 09:39 pm IST

Chris Rea has died at the age of 74 after a “short illness,” a family rep confirmed the news on Monday

Chris Rea, who sang hits like Driving Home for Christmas and Josephine, has died after a “short illness.” He was 74. A spokesperson for his family confirmed the news of his death on Monday, per The Guardian.

File photo of Chris Rea(AP)
This story is being updated

