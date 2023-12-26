close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / Christmas downpour threatens flash floods in Southeastern US thanks to El Niño

Christmas downpour threatens flash floods in Southeastern US thanks to El Niño

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 26, 2023 05:58 PM IST

Southeastern US faces threat of flash flooding after heavy rain on Christmas Day; El Niño's influence enhances storm system.

In the aftermath of a Christmas Day drenched in heavy rain, the Southeastern United States finds itself under the looming threat of flash flooding. From Virginia to the Carolinas, a weather system, supercharged by the El Niño-energized southern jet stream, is making its presence felt, turning the post-holiday scene into a watery spectacle.

Performers dressed as Santa Claus and reindeers water-ski past crowds during the annual Christmas Eve performance by the "Waterskiing Santa" along the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront, from Founders Park to Point Lumley Park in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., December 24, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades(REUTERS)
Performers dressed as Santa Claus and reindeers water-ski past crowds during the annual Christmas Eve performance by the "Waterskiing Santa" along the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront, from Founders Park to Point Lumley Park in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., December 24, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades(REUTERS)

The culprit: El Niño's influence

An energetic southern jet stream, courtesy of El Niño, is the unseen conductor orchestrating this meteorological drama. This atmospheric dance is enhancing a storm system, setting the stage for an exceptionally wet experience.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Meteorological insights

According to FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime, "It is certainly going to be a very wet go of things." His words capture the essence of what awaits the Southeast as this weather spectacle unfolds.

Flash flood threat

The greatest risk of flash flooding is concentrated in the stretch from South Carolina to Virginia, with North Carolina poised to bear the brunt of the deluge. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has assigned this region a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding, signifying a significant concern.

More weather updates from US
US weather: More snow expected in North and South Dakota amid blizzard warnings

US weather update: Forcast for travellers to navigate the holiday season safely

US weather updates: Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued across 10 states

Rainfall projections

Upwards of 5 inches of rain, with isolated pockets reaching a staggering 8 inches, are expected through Wednesday. The Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina and surrounding areas are likely to witness the heaviest rainfall, creating conditions ripe for flash flooding.

As the cold front, accompanied by its rain battalion, continues its march, the Northeast is next in line to experience the aftermath. Wednesday will witness the baton pass, with the Southeast's drenched landscapes paving the way for potential weather challenges in the Northeast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out