Christmas downpour threatens flash floods in Southeastern US thanks to El Niño

In the aftermath of a Christmas Day drenched in heavy rain, the Southeastern United States finds itself under the looming threat of flash flooding. From Virginia to the Carolinas, a weather system, supercharged by the El Niño-energized southern jet stream, is making its presence felt, turning the post-holiday scene into a watery spectacle. Performers dressed as Santa Claus and reindeers water-ski past crowds during the annual Christmas Eve performance by the "Waterskiing Santa" along the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront, from Founders Park to Point Lumley Park in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., December 24, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades(REUTERS)

The culprit: El Niño's influence

An energetic southern jet stream, courtesy of El Niño, is the unseen conductor orchestrating this meteorological drama. This atmospheric dance is enhancing a storm system, setting the stage for an exceptionally wet experience.

Meteorological insights

According to FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime, "It is certainly going to be a very wet go of things." His words capture the essence of what awaits the Southeast as this weather spectacle unfolds.

Flash flood threat

The greatest risk of flash flooding is concentrated in the stretch from South Carolina to Virginia, with North Carolina poised to bear the brunt of the deluge. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has assigned this region a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding, signifying a significant concern.

Rainfall projections

Upwards of 5 inches of rain, with isolated pockets reaching a staggering 8 inches, are expected through Wednesday. The Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina and surrounding areas are likely to witness the heaviest rainfall, creating conditions ripe for flash flooding.

As the cold front, accompanied by its rain battalion, continues its march, the Northeast is next in line to experience the aftermath. Wednesday will witness the baton pass, with the Southeast's drenched landscapes paving the way for potential weather challenges in the Northeast.