Schumer-led shutdown in January? Democrat shares update on DHS funding in Appropriations Bill after Alex Pretti shooting

“Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included,” he added. It was shared widely online.

The statement from Schumer read: “What's happening in Minnesota is appalling —and unacceptable in any American city. Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans' refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE. I will vote no.”

Now, Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer has released a statement making it clear that the House Democrats will not advance the funding bill if the DHS bill is attached.

Alex Pretti's fatal shooting in Minneapolis , Minnesota on Saturday, at the hands of a Border Patrol agent, could lead to another government shutdown by the end of January. This comes after the US just got out of the longest government shutdown it has witnessed as Democrats and Republicans locked horns over the Appropriations Bill.

The MS Now reporter sharing the statement noted, “The shutdown odds just ticked up. Deadline is Friday, Jan. 30.” The Axios reporter, Stephen Neukam, who shared the news also added, “Schumer has previously taken a shutdown off the table to begin the year.”

Also Read | Alex Pretti was talking calmly; then a gun grab and shooting: Video analysis shows CBP Minneapolis shooting details Another reporter noted “Sen. Chuck Schumer says Senate Democrats will not advance an appropriations bill that includes DHS funding following the deadly federal agent shooting in Minnesota. The move raises new questions about the path to avoiding a government shutdown.”

The bill includes $64.4 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, including $10 billion for ICE. It needs 60 votes to avoid a filibuster and move ahead in the Senate. For this, the bill needs the support of Democrats. With Schumer's threatening move, it appears that a shutdown might be on the cards, unless something is worked out before that.

Senate Republicans have pivoted accordingly with Senator Susan Collins, the Maine Republican who is the chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, saying, “I’m exploring all options,” as per New York Times.