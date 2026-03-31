Cicada Covid variant BA 3.2: What to do if you test positive as cases detected in 25 states

Influenza and Covid, which includes a new variant referred to as BA.3.2, also known as "Cicada," continue to circulate alongside various other respiratory illnesses and a troublesome stomach virus that is causing many Americans to feel unwell. The BA.3.2 variant, known as Cicada, is spreading alongside influenza and other respiratory illnesses in the US. (Unspalsh)

The symptoms associated with the majority of these viruses are quite alike — including sniffles, cough, muscle pain, and fever — leading medical professionals to assert that it is nearly impossible to determine the specific illness without conducting a test.

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What is COVID variant ‘Cicada’? Referred to as “Cicada,” BA.3.2 is presently included in the list of variants monitored by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as its international spread accelerated late last year.

Although it was initially identified in 2024, it has only recently begun to account for a significant proportion of infections, surging to represent as much as 30% of COVID-19 cases in certain Eastern European nations as of February.

Experts have stated that the mutated characteristics of BA.3.2 enhance its ability to evade existing vaccination strategies and immune responses that have developed resistance to other COVID-19 variants.

Which states are facing moderate levels of respiratory illnesses? Influenza A was particularly severe in the United States towards the end of the previous year, primarily due to the H3N2 subclade K variant. As it started to reach its peak in January, “we transitioned into seeing more of these other viruses,” stated Marlene Wolfe, an assistant professor of environmental health at Emory University.

“Every year we think of fall, winter and spring as this respiratory illness season, but the reality is that there are different viruses that pop up throughout that season.”

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas, North Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming are still facing moderate levels of respiratory illnesses, while other regions of the country report low infection rates.

The incidence of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, remains elevated in several states, including Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Vermont.

When was the first ‘Cicada’ Covid variant case identified? The first local case in a US patient was identified in January. From that point until the most recent data available as of February 11, it was found in wastewater samples from 132 locations across at least 25 states, as per the CDC. Additionally, the variant was detected in samples from voluntary nose swabs of travelers. Global cases began to rise in September 2025.

This variant is regarded as "highly mutated," with 70-75 mutations that differentiate it from the JN.1 lineage, which has been responsible for the majority of U.S. strains over the past two years, according to Hopkins.

What are the signs associated with the Cicada variant? Similar to many other variants, the signs of the Cicada variant align with those of other COVID variant infections. As per the CDC, these may encompass: runny or congested nose, fever, fatigue, cough, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea.

What to do if you receive a positive test result for Cicada variant While mutations may imply that current COVID-19 boosters could be less effective in preventing infection, they still provide significant protection against severe illness and mortality, particularly as vaccine formulations are updated.

When feeling unwell, it is important to get tested, Rajendram Rajnarayanan, assistant dean of research and associate professor at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, told USA TODAY.

If the result is positive, remain at home until recovery and verify with a negative test. If that is not feasible, it is advisable to wear a properly fitted N95 mask, Rajnarayanan said.

“Get boosted as soon as it's available. It works against all of the top circulating lineages, including XBB.1.16, EG.5.1, FL.1.5.1, etc.,” he added.