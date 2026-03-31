Cicada Covid variant BA 3.2: What to do if you test positive as cases detected in 25 states
BA.3.2, or Cicada, is a new Covid variant spreading globally, complicating diagnosis alongside other respiratory illnesses.
Influenza and Covid, which includes a new variant referred to as BA.3.2, also known as "Cicada," continue to circulate alongside various other respiratory illnesses and a troublesome stomach virus that is causing many Americans to feel unwell.
The symptoms associated with the majority of these viruses are quite alike — including sniffles, cough, muscle pain, and fever — leading medical professionals to assert that it is nearly impossible to determine the specific illness without conducting a test.
Also Read: H-1B visa: Applicants to witness major overhaul in visa process from April 1, here's what to know
What is COVID variant ‘Cicada’?
Referred to as “Cicada,” BA.3.2 is presently included in the list of variants monitored by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as its international spread accelerated late last year.
Although it was initially identified in 2024, it has only recently begun to account for a significant proportion of infections, surging to represent as much as 30% of COVID-19 cases in certain Eastern European nations as of February.
Experts have stated that the mutated characteristics of BA.3.2 enhance its ability to evade existing vaccination strategies and immune responses that have developed resistance to other COVID-19 variants.
Which states are facing moderate levels of respiratory illnesses?
Influenza A was particularly severe in the United States towards the end of the previous year, primarily due to the H3N2 subclade K variant. As it started to reach its peak in January, “we transitioned into seeing more of these other viruses,” stated Marlene Wolfe, an assistant professor of environmental health at Emory University.
“Every year we think of fall, winter and spring as this respiratory illness season, but the reality is that there are different viruses that pop up throughout that season.”
According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas, North Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming are still facing moderate levels of respiratory illnesses, while other regions of the country report low infection rates.
The incidence of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, remains elevated in several states, including Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Vermont.
When was the first ‘Cicada’ Covid variant case identified?
The first local case in a US patient was identified in January. From that point until the most recent data available as of February 11, it was found in wastewater samples from 132 locations across at least 25 states, as per the CDC. Additionally, the variant was detected in samples from voluntary nose swabs of travelers. Global cases began to rise in September 2025.
This variant is regarded as "highly mutated," with 70-75 mutations that differentiate it from the JN.1 lineage, which has been responsible for the majority of U.S. strains over the past two years, according to Hopkins.
What are the signs associated with the Cicada variant?
Similar to many other variants, the signs of the Cicada variant align with those of other COVID variant infections. As per the CDC, these may encompass: runny or congested nose, fever, fatigue, cough, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea.
What to do if you receive a positive test result for Cicada variant
While mutations may imply that current COVID-19 boosters could be less effective in preventing infection, they still provide significant protection against severe illness and mortality, particularly as vaccine formulations are updated.
When feeling unwell, it is important to get tested, Rajendram Rajnarayanan, assistant dean of research and associate professor at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, told USA TODAY.
If the result is positive, remain at home until recovery and verify with a negative test. If that is not feasible, it is advisable to wear a properly fitted N95 mask, Rajnarayanan said.
“Get boosted as soon as it's available. It works against all of the top circulating lineages, including XBB.1.16, EG.5.1, FL.1.5.1, etc.,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More