Columbia University Senate passes resolution to investigate the administration

On Friday, the Senate of Columbia University, located in the heart of New York City, has passed a resolution demanding a thorough examination of the institution’s leadership, adopted by a vote of 62-14. Students continue to maintain a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

This is because of the anti-Israel demonstrations that have been ongoing on campus for more than seven days.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The administration was accused of jeopardizing free inquiry and academic freedom.

Fox News has reported that the university’s administration has verified the adoption of the resolution, which saw a decisive majority with a vote count of 62 in favor, 14 against, and three abstentions from the Senate members.

ALSO READ| US campus crackdown 10-point update: Protestors detained across USC, Harvard, Columbia

Central to the resolution is the accusation that Columbia’s President, Minouche Shafik, has breached established university protocols. The allegation stems from her decision to permit officers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to make arrests on campus grounds during the previous week’s protests.

The controversy hinges on the claim that President Shafik has infringed upon the due process rights of the university’s students and faculty by authorizing law enforcement’s entry onto the campus.

It is important to note that the university Senate, comprising students, faculty, and administrators, does not possess the power to dismiss President Shafik from her position.

The university issued a statement: “The administration and Senate share the same goal of restoring calm to campus, so everyone can pursue their educational activities. We are committed to an ongoing dialogue and appreciate the Senate’s constructive engagement in finding a pathway forward.”

Columbia University President is under a smoking gun

Now, President Shafik has been facing mounting pressure to resign. This is due to the escalation of antisemitic sentiments on campus and persistent protests against Israel, which hugely affected the academic schedule.

On a recent Monday, President Shafik expressed her profound dismay through a statement addressing the actions of certain protestors. These individuals have established an “encampment” on the university grounds, inciting unrest among students and faculty with anti-Jewish rhetoric.

ALSO READ| How Columbia University triggered campus protests across US, several students arrested

The protest encampment started on the lawn of Columbia University on April 17. This was the same day President Shafik encountered severe criticism during a congressional hearing. Republican members of the committee argued that she had not taken adequate measures to combat antisemitism on campus.

This criticism follows the resignation of two other Ivy League presidents who stepped down months earlier after facing backlash for their testimonies before the same committee.

In a letter issued on Monday, U.S. House Republicans from New York have called for President Shafik’s resignation; they criticized her for failing to maintain a secure learning environment and called the recent state of the campus one engulfed in “anarchy”.