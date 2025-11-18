Corgi custody battle? King Charles 'preparing to seize' Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs from Andrew

King Charles III is reportedly preparing to take back Queen Elizabeth II's two beloved corgis, namely Muick and Sandy, from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Britain's Prince Andrew pets the royal corgis Muick and Sandy on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool)

According to royal-insider reports, the King believes his brother, who was stripped of his royal titles, no longer provides a “stable home…and better judgment” to look after the dogs.

Palace “shaken insiders” quoted by the journalist Rob Shuter say Charles feels the corgis are part of the “Crown's living legacy,” and wants to reclaim them formally.

The king is reportedly concerned

Sources close to the palace say Charles is worried about instability at Toyal Lodge, the 30-room estate where Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were living and where the corgis formerly resided.

Andrew was supposed to have the custody of the corgis after being stripped of his royal title; however, recent claims from Shuter say that Charles has explored “formal channels” to reclaim the dogs to ensure their care aligns with the Queen’s memory and royal tradition.

King Charles's views toward the corgis appear to have been influenced by the fact that Andrew and Sarah will no longer live together after they depart Royal Lodge.

"Her Majesty liked Fergie, but she was ferociously protective of those dogs," a royal insider told the outlet. "She would never have wanted them left solely with Sarah—and Charles knows that better than anyone."

Andrew, however, is resisting the effort, Shuter alleged.

No official statement from the Palace

There is no publicly confirmed plan from the palace about the corgi's future. The claims that Shuter made on his blog were based on statements given by a “shaken insider” of the palace. Buckingham Palace has made no official statement yet.

Meanwhile, other assets in Royal Lodge, such as fine art and royal artefacts, are already being reclaimed by the Crown.