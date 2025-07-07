Costco recalled items: Here's a list of items that the retail giant is urging shoppers to avoid

Over the past few months, Costco has flagged nearly a dozen recalled products. The affected items range from portable power banks to dumbbells and even prepared foods and tires. Several were sold through Costco Next, a program that allows members to shop directly from brands at special prices. Others were sold at Costco warehouses or online. Recent recalls from Costco include power banks with battery issues, air conditioners prone to mold, and food products contaminated with Listeria. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)

ALSO READ| Who is Wolfie Kahletti? TikTok prankster sentenced to a year in prison for spraying Walmart groceries with pesticide

Here’s a breakdown of Costco's the most recent recalls:

Anker power banks

Two models sold through Costco Next have been pulled due to safety concerns.

Model A1257 (10K, 22.5W): Anker flagged “a potential issue involving lithium-ion battery cells from a single vendor.” The company advises customers to “Stop using the device immediately.”

Model A1263 (Powercore 10000): This version may overheat and pose a fire risk. Anker says, “Immediately stop using the product.”

Window air conditioners

Danby 8K U-Shaped ACs: These may not drain properly, leading to mold buildup. The company urges customers to “Stop using it immediately.”

Midea U-Shape Window ACs (multiple Costco item numbers)

Tires

Michelin Agilis CrossClimate (Size 185/60R15C)

Bridgestone Blizzak 6 (Size 235/40R19)

Bowflex adjustable dumbbells

Reports have surfaced of weight plates dislodging mid-use. Customers are told to “immediately stop using” the equipment due to injury risks.

Topo Chico mineral water (18-pack, glass bottles)

This batch, sold in select stores in Texas and Louisiana, may be contaminated with Pseudomonas.

ALSO READ| Walmart faces renewed boycott calls over owner Christy Walton's action - Here's what happened

Fresh & Ready Foods sandwiches and salads

Distributed to Business Centre locations in AZ, CA, NV, and WA, select products with a “use by” date of 11 May may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause severe illness.

The recall notice detailed “frail or elderly people,” young children, and pregnant individuals were their first priority.

Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler

The tow handle can trap and crush fingers. There’s a risk of “fingertip amputation and crushing hazards,” and Igloo urges customers to “please immediately stop using the cooler.”

Ninja Foodi pressure cooker + Air fryer

The design also has a safety issue: It allows the lid to open even when still pressurised, resulting in possible burn injuries. The manufacturer warns consumers against using the pressure feature until they get a new lid.

Other recalled items in the list

Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter

Recall Notice:Sublue Underwater Scooter

Recall Notice:Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu - Specific Code - Select Locations in the MidWest and South East

ALSO READ| Costco executive members to get early shopping privileges from June 30: See all the benefits

Costco's return policy

Most items can be returned at any time. However, there are a few exceptions:

Electronics must be returned within 90 days.

Certain items like cigarettes, alcohol, tickets, gift cards, and precious metals are non-returnable.

Diamonds over 1.00 carat require original paperwork and authentication.

Custom-ordered or installed items are typically non-refundable unless defective.