Costco recalled items: Here's a list of items that the retail giant is urging shoppers to avoid
Costco has flagged nearly a dozen recalled products, including power banks, air conditioners, and food items, posing safety risks.
Over the past few months, Costco has flagged nearly a dozen recalled products. The affected items range from portable power banks to dumbbells and even prepared foods and tires. Several were sold through Costco Next, a program that allows members to shop directly from brands at special prices. Others were sold at Costco warehouses or online.
ALSO READ| Who is Wolfie Kahletti? TikTok prankster sentenced to a year in prison for spraying Walmart groceries with pesticide
Here’s a breakdown of Costco's the most recent recalls:
Anker power banks
Two models sold through Costco Next have been pulled due to safety concerns.
Model A1257 (10K, 22.5W): Anker flagged “a potential issue involving lithium-ion battery cells from a single vendor.” The company advises customers to “Stop using the device immediately.”
Model A1263 (Powercore 10000): This version may overheat and pose a fire risk. Anker says, “Immediately stop using the product.”
Window air conditioners
Danby 8K U-Shaped ACs: These may not drain properly, leading to mold buildup. The company urges customers to “Stop using it immediately.”
Midea U-Shape Window ACs (multiple Costco item numbers)
Tires
Michelin Agilis CrossClimate (Size 185/60R15C)
Bridgestone Blizzak 6 (Size 235/40R19)
Bowflex adjustable dumbbells
Reports have surfaced of weight plates dislodging mid-use. Customers are told to “immediately stop using” the equipment due to injury risks.
Topo Chico mineral water (18-pack, glass bottles)
This batch, sold in select stores in Texas and Louisiana, may be contaminated with Pseudomonas.
ALSO READ| Walmart faces renewed boycott calls over owner Christy Walton's action - Here's what happened
Fresh & Ready Foods sandwiches and salads
Distributed to Business Centre locations in AZ, CA, NV, and WA, select products with a “use by” date of 11 May may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause severe illness.
The recall notice detailed “frail or elderly people,” young children, and pregnant individuals were their first priority.
Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler
The tow handle can trap and crush fingers. There’s a risk of “fingertip amputation and crushing hazards,” and Igloo urges customers to “please immediately stop using the cooler.”
Ninja Foodi pressure cooker + Air fryer
The design also has a safety issue: It allows the lid to open even when still pressurised, resulting in possible burn injuries. The manufacturer warns consumers against using the pressure feature until they get a new lid.
Other recalled items in the list
Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter
Recall Notice:Sublue Underwater Scooter
Recall Notice:Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu - Specific Code - Select Locations in the MidWest and South East
ALSO READ| Costco executive members to get early shopping privileges from June 30: See all the benefits
Costco's return policy
Most items can be returned at any time. However, there are a few exceptions:
Electronics must be returned within 90 days.
Certain items like cigarettes, alcohol, tickets, gift cards, and precious metals are non-returnable.
Diamonds over 1.00 carat require original paperwork and authentication.
Custom-ordered or installed items are typically non-refundable unless defective.