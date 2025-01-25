Could Barron Trump be the ‘Last President’? Forgotten 19th century books spark wild conspiracy theories

An Donald Trump's return to the White House has reignited an interest in a mostly forgotten pair of books from the 1800s. Ingersoll Lockwood's novels have sparked conspiracy theories that the MAGA leader's second presidential term was foreseen. Additionally, the books dig further into Trump family ties relating to the POTUS' youngest son, Barron Trump, who could potentially be "the last president." Barron Trump gestures as he arrives at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP)

Despite TikTok's convoluted connection with several nations on the world map, the SNS platform has undoubtedly inspired new life into many things otherwise lost to obscurity. American author Ingersoll Lockwood's novels also earned a second life after acquiring a viral status on TikTok contrary to their lesser-known identity during the author's lifetime. Now, his stories are particularly gaining widespread popularity due to the conspiracy theories fuelled by them -- also being likened to the cult status of pop-culture predictions tied to The Simpsons.

Wild Barron Trump conspiracy theories tied to American author's books from the late 1800s

The novels in question are "Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey" (1888) and "The Last President" (1896). Generating niche interest, the stories highlight motifs of time travel, mysterious portals, and eerie parallels with real life, per The Sun US. TikTok users have especially mapped out striking similarities between Donald Trump's son, Barron, and the titular character, Baron. Despite the spelling difference, the name is a dead giveaway.

Modern covers of Ingersoll Lockwood's novels from the late 19th century.(The Sun US)

"Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey" introduces readers to the eponymous protagonist, who lives in Castle Trump. Depicted as an intelligent and curious, yet arrogant presence, the child finds his mentor in a man named Don. The young boy's fantastical adventures through magical portals even lead him down to Russia. His full name, Wilhelm Heinrich Sebastian Von Troomp, hints at German roots, which mirrors the real-life Trump family's German ancestry.

Trump ‘Last President’ theory

Much like the recent turn of events that brought Donald Trump back to power, "The Last President" book leads with the vision of a controversial and chaotic election in New York City -- the Republican leader's hometown. Scenes portray protestors taking up arms against the election of a populist president. Notably, they lead their protests to Fifth Avenue, where present-day Trump Tower stands. Adding to the list of uncanny similarities, the book president ends up appointing a man named Pence for his administration.

Donald Trump time-traveller theory

All signs lead the Internet to mull over the possibilities of Lockwood having access to prophetic abilities. Others have even wondered if Trump is a time traveller. The latter theory is tied to the president's late uncle, John G Trump, sharing Tesla connections. He studied the papers of the visionary Nikola Tesla, and it doesn't hurt that the iconic name is also associated with Donald Trump's man-in-arms Elon Musk's car company. Users have been entertaining such time-travelling theories since 2016.

However, Lockwood's newly re-discovered books have shed light on "too many coincidences" that are "mathematically impossible," someone wrote online. One of the short video posts dissecting these conspiracy theories on the social media platform now has over 5.9 million views.