Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dave Portnoy issues heartbreaking statement over young Barstool employee's sudden death

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 31, 2025 09:14 PM IST

Barstool founder paid tribute to young employee's death in heartbreaking statement

Dave Portnoy is mourning the loss of a young Barstool Sports employee. The social media personality took to social media Thursday to share the news of Iga Obrycka's sudden death. The 28-year-old, who was the general manager of Barstool Nashville, died on January 29, according to an obituary shared online.

Dave Portnoy mourns the loss young Barstool employee, Iga Obrycka
Dave Portnoy mourns the loss young Barstool employee, Iga Obrycka

Dave Portnoy issues heartbreaking statement after young Barstool employee's death

“More sad news in Barstool Family. We suddenly lost Iga Obrycka this week. Iga basically ran our Bar group for us. If you ever went to Barstool Nashville you probably saw her there. I would have hired her for any position she wanted at our company because she was that smart and driven. Just incredibly sad news and another cruel reminder not to take a minute for granted. RIP Iga,” the 47-year-old wrote on X.

While Obrycka's obituary did not mention a cause of death, it revealed that she had moved from Poland to the United States in the early 2000s. After being raised in New York, she relocated to Nashville in 2020, where she opened Barstool in 2023. Additionally, she served as the chief marketing officer at Stanton & Bowery Hospitality group, according to her social media, reported New York Post.

In the wake of Obrycka's shocking demise, Barstool Nashville paid tribute to her with a carousel of photos on Instagram. The post was captioned, “We lost the leader, heart, and soul of Barstool Nashville, Iga Obrycka. Our heart goes out to her family, those that she was born into and those of us she chose to be in her life. There will never be another like her and she will be with us always. At the right time, we will hold a celebration of life that we hope she’ll look down on and smile, and you are all welcome. Rest easy Iga. Your memory will live on forever.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On