Dave Portnoy issues heartbreaking statement over young Barstool employee's sudden death

Dave Portnoy is mourning the loss of a young Barstool Sports employee. The social media personality took to social media Thursday to share the news of Iga Obrycka's sudden death. The 28-year-old, who was the general manager of Barstool Nashville, died on January 29, according to an obituary shared online. Dave Portnoy mourns the loss young Barstool employee, Iga Obrycka

“More sad news in Barstool Family. We suddenly lost Iga Obrycka this week. Iga basically ran our Bar group for us. If you ever went to Barstool Nashville you probably saw her there. I would have hired her for any position she wanted at our company because she was that smart and driven. Just incredibly sad news and another cruel reminder not to take a minute for granted. RIP Iga,” the 47-year-old wrote on X.

While Obrycka's obituary did not mention a cause of death, it revealed that she had moved from Poland to the United States in the early 2000s. After being raised in New York, she relocated to Nashville in 2020, where she opened Barstool in 2023. Additionally, she served as the chief marketing officer at Stanton & Bowery Hospitality group, according to her social media, reported New York Post.

In the wake of Obrycka's shocking demise, Barstool Nashville paid tribute to her with a carousel of photos on Instagram. The post was captioned, “We lost the leader, heart, and soul of Barstool Nashville, Iga Obrycka. Our heart goes out to her family, those that she was born into and those of us she chose to be in her life. There will never be another like her and she will be with us always. At the right time, we will hold a celebration of life that we hope she’ll look down on and smile, and you are all welcome. Rest easy Iga. Your memory will live on forever.”