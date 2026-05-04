David Kendall cause of death: What happened to ‘Boy Meets World’ writer? Fans, cast members mourn passing

David Kendall, one of the key figures behind the scenes in the hugely popular 90s TV show, 'Boy Meets World' has passed away, the show's cast members announced on May 2, Saturday. It has sparked a massive outpouring of grief from the fans and other cast members of the show. He was 68. David Kendall (R), David Brownfield, and Jeff Menell, the writers of the Boy Meets Word TV series. (@jsher88888/ X)

Cast members Will Friedle (played Eric Mattew), Rider Strong (played Shawn Hunter), and Danielle Fishel (played Topanga Lawrence) host a podcast themed on the show, Pod Meets World. On May 2, the Instagram handle of the show shared an update saying that David Kendall, who was "instrumental" behind Boy Meets World show, has passed away.

“To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement,” the caption on Kendall's death read. “He directed, wrote, and executive produced our show, but also helped mold some of TV’s most memorable sitcoms, from Growing Pains to Hannah Montana.”

“We are devastated to lose such an important person in our lives, both professionally and personally,” it continued.

“We all kept in touch with David over the past 30 years and are honored that we were able to share his incredible personality with our Pod Meets World listeners.

A cause of death was not announced.