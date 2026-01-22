Davos fire reports: Why Congress Center was evacuated today. Is Trump OK? Latest update in

A Congress Centre in Davos was evacuated after reports of a fire breaking out emerged on Wednesday. This comes hours after President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) and held a meeting with NATO leaders, announcing that a long-term Greenland deal framework had been reached. President Donald Trump walks down the stairs after a meeting during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos (AP)

Why a Davos Congress Centre was evacuated The fire brigade addressed the fire reports. The department said: “The alarm has been fully contained and the fire has been completely extinguished after evacuating part of the convention centre as a precaution.”

Italian journalist Lilli Gruber told local media: “We are outside the Congress Centre, we have all been evacuated. We left all our things inside because there seems to be a fire in a hotel nearby. There are helicopters flying overhead, it' s full of firefighters."

Is Trump OK? It is unclear if President Trump was in or anywhere near the Congress Centre. However, Fox News reporter Edward Lawrence said that the evacuation is now at an end.

"Fire crews in Davos checked it out and ended the evacuation. We are back for my live [report]" he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Lawrence added that crews are trying to determine the source of a smell that has caused people in the area to begin coughing.

A White House official told CBS News that the evacuation didn't affect President Trump.

Trump gives update on Greenland deal Trump, meanwhile, appeared to take a U-turn from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force, and said a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory that risked the deepest rupture in transatlantic relations in decades.

“It’s a deal that everybody’s very happy with," Trump told reporters after emerging from a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “It’s a long-term deal. It’s the ultimate long-term deal. It puts everybody in a really good position, especially as it pertains to security and to minerals.”

He added, "It’s a deal that’s forever."