Deadly avalanche strikes California ski resort; 1 dead & three injured

An avalanche struck California’s famous ski resort Palisades Tahoe near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday morning, killing one and injuring three others, the US authorities said. An avalanche struck the Lake Tahoe region on Wednesday morning(X)

In order to look for survivors and victims, authorities were compelled to close Palisades Tahoe, a ski resort over 100 miles north of Sacramento. Sgt. David Smith, a spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, told the USA Today that the rescue operation has ended.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The deceased has been identified as Kenneth Kidd, 66, a resident of Point Reyes and Truckee. In a previous statement, the resort said that Kidd died at Tahoe Forest Hospital after suffering fatal injuries in the incident.

According to officials, two people were treated for unidentified injuries and released, while another person suffered lower leg injury.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said that the Wednesday death was the first US avalanche fatality of the season.

Also Read: Massive winter storm sweeps across US, high power outages & gas demand to pose frigid challenges for Iowa caucuses

Palisades Tahoe president calls US avalanche a 'very sad’ day

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Palisades Tahoe said that the avalanche was first reported at 9.30 am and the collapse occurred on steep slopes in the GS Gully area.

Over 100 Palisades Tahoe personnel took part in the rescue operation.

Addressing a news conference, Dee Byrne, the president of Palisades Tahoe, said: “This is a very sad day for my team and everyone here." He informed that the cause of the avalanche is being investigated.

Michael Gross, vice president of mountain operations, said that the resort's ski patrol had completed avalanche control assessments.

“They’ve been up there doing control work, evaluating weather conditions, setting up all safety markings, hazard markings, et cetera, to get them prepared for today’s opening,” he said.

The avalanche occurred as a strong storm was expected to bring as much as 2ft (61cm) of snow to the highest altitudes by early Thursday.

Powerful winter storms sweep through parts of eastern US

A series of powerful storms hit parts of eastern US, leaving more than 630,000 households in parts of Florida and New York State without power, Sky News reported.

Meanwhile, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced a state of emergency and New York City authorities rescued nearly 2,000 migrants housed at a sprawling tent complex.

Due to winter powerful winter storm, Maine Governor Janet Mills postponed the opening of all state offices until Wednesday noon.