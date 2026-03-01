Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Death to America’: Columbia University clarifies pro-Iran post after Ali Khamenei's death

    Columbia University was forced to issue a statement after an anti-Israel group, CUAD, posted ‘Death to America’ on social media

    Updated on: Mar 01, 2026 9:38 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Columbia University was forced to issue a statement after an anti-Israel group, which organized last year’s on-campus encampment in protest of the Gaza war, posted ‘death to America’ on socialmedia. This comes a day after the US and Israel killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, sparking a series of Iranian strikes in the Middle East.

    Students relax on the front steps of Low Memorial Library on the Columbia University campus, in New York City (AP)
    Students relax on the front steps of Low Memorial Library on the Columbia University campus, in New York City (AP)

    FOLLOW: US-Iran ‘war’ live updates: US says 3 military personnel dead in Iran operation, Israel reloads attacks

    The post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, was made by Columbia University Apartheid Divest [CUAD]. The tweet read: ‘Marg bar Amrika’, which is Persian for ‘Death to America’ - a famous rally cry by Ayatollah Khomeini.

    The post was immediately removed by the Elon Musk-led organization. “X forced us to delete our “marg bar amrika” tweet in order to gain back access to our account but the sentiment still stands,” CUAD said.

    FOLLOW: Dubai news live updates: Fresh blasts rock Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Global Village closed, UAE death toll 3

    Columbia University responds

    After facing backlash, the Ivy League school said that CUAD is not ‘affiliated in any way with the University’.

    “There is no evidence that anyone currently in control of their account is a current Columbia student, staff, or faculty member. They are illegally using the Columbia name,” the New York City-based institute added.

    In a press release, Columbia wrote that it has ‘zero tolerance for discrimination and harassment based on protected traits. Our University Rules and Policies are well-defined on this matter’.

    “Any organizations, of any sort, that promote violence or encourage disruptions of our academic mission are not welcome on our campuses and the University will not engage with them.”

    Read More: US CENTCOM brutally fact-checks Iran's USS Abraham claims; ‘ballistic missiles didn’t even…'

    Khamenei praised CUAD

    The group was among the many that received praise from the Iran supremo. “You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure, which openly supports Zionists,” the 86-year-old leader wrote in 2024, according to the Jewish News Syndicate. He was referring to the anti-Israel protests across school campuses.

    “The people’s conscience has awakened on a global scale and truth is coming to light. Besides you, students from dozens of universities in the U.S., there have also been uprisings in other countries among academics and the general public,” Khamenei further noted.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/‘Death To America’: Columbia University Clarifies Pro-Iran Post After Ali Khamenei's Death
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes