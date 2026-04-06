Deception plan, gunfire, hundreds of troops: Inside CIA's daring operation to rescue US airman hiding in Iran's mountain

America’s top intelligence officers are being hailed after they rescued two Air Force officers who had ejected into enemy territory after Iran downed a US military jet. Officers rushed to help as soon as the news reached Langley, Virginia. An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran, which forensic imagery analyst William Goodhind said is consistent with a U.S. MC‑130J or HC‑130J, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. (Social Media/via REUTERS) (Social Media via REUTERS)

The pilot of the F-15E Strike Eagle was soon rescued. However, the US military struggled to locate a second crew member, a weapons systems officer. This triggered a frantic race to locate him before Iranian forces did.

According to The New York Times, the CIA developed a deception plan to buy time to find the missing airman. They planned to keep the Iranians away from where he might be, a senior administration official said. The CIA typically assists with efforts to rescue American pilots trapped behind enemy lines.

Inside the rescue operation US officials did not know the weapons officer’s exact location. However, they did know that he had moved from where his ejection seat had hit the ground, and that he was injured.

It is unclear what the deception plan exactly was and how successful it was. However, the CIA campaign planned to let Iran know that the officer had been found and was moving out of the country in a ground convoy. They hoped that this would prompt the Iranians to shift their search from where he was believed to be.

A senior administration official said, per the outlet, that the CIA’s operation really did confuse the Iranian forces searching for the weapons officer. The airman managed to evade Iranian forces for more than 24 hours. He hiked up a 7,000-foot ridgeline and hid in a crevice.

All Air Force fighter pilots and weapons officers carry a beacon and a secure communication device to be able to coordinate with rescuers. However, airmen do not restrict the use of the beacon to ensure that enemies do not track its location.

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It is unclear exactly what piece of technology the CIA used to locate the officer. A senior administration official said that the equipment used was unique to the agency.

As soon as the airman was found, the agency informed the Pentagon and White House, which in turn enacted their plan to extract the officer from his hiding spot. The operation involved hundreds of special operations troops and other military personnel.

The US military started dropping bombs in the area in an attempt to keep away Iranian forces. US commandos moved to where the weapons officer was hiding, firing their weapons to keep Iranian forces away from the rescue site.

A US military official said that the commandos did not have to engage in a direct firefight with the Iranians, which was a possible sign that the deception campaign successfully lured away at least some of the Iranian forces looking for the airman.

The injured weapons officer was then flown by rescue planes to Kuwait for medical treatment.

Donald Trump speaks out President Donald Trump announced the rescue in a Truth Social post, praising the military for the successful operation.

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“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue. At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation. This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!” Trump wrote.

He added, “The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!”

The President said in a follow-up Truth Social post, “We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to “man and equipment.” It just doesn’t happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS!”