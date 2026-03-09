Conservative influencer Jake Lang has called out Zohran Mamdani after the mayor of New York City blasted him over an anti-Islam demonstration he led in front of Gracie Mansion. Clashes took place during the protest, during which a pair of “suspicious devices” were ignited by counterprotesters. ‘Deport Mamdani – save NYC’: Jake Lang blasts mayor over criticism of Gracie Mansion protest (REUTERS/Madison Swart, Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg) Following the incident, Lang claimed on social media that he “survived an assassination attempt by these two Muslim men.” “The homemade bomb they threw landed 3 feet in front of me. The detonator failed to ignite, because God is on the throne of my life. We will never surrender to Islam,” Lang wrote on X, sharing a video of the chaos,” he wrote. Mamdani said in a social media post that the protest was “rooted in bigotry and racism.” In response, Lang criticized Mamdani for not strongly condemning the alleged attack on him. “Yesterday; 2 Muslim TERRORISTS threw a NAILBOMB at me during my protest. This was an attempted assassination Jihad,” Lang said in response to Mamdani’s post. “They screamed ALLAH AKBAR and tried to murder dozens of White Christians who were peacefully protesting the Islamification of NYC. Seems like you had stronger words of condemnation for me for being White…,” he wrote.

Lang added, “THEN THE MUSLIM TERRORIST WHO TRIED TO KILL DOZENS OF INNOCENT PROTESTORS AND POLICE. ZOHRAN MAMDANI NEEDS TO RESIGN!!!! YOU ARE A: Muslim Communist Antifa Loving Ugandan INVADER to America!!!! DEPORT MAMDANI - SAVE NYC!!!” What did Zohran Mamdani say about Jake Lang? Condemning the protest, Mamdani wrote on X, “Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.” “What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are,” he added.