‘Deport Mamdani – save NYC’: Jake Lang blasts mayor over criticism of Gracie Mansion protest
Jake Lang has called out Zohran Mamdani after the mayor of New York City blasted him over an anti-Islam demonstration he led in front of Gracie Mansion.
Conservative influencer Jake Lang has called out Zohran Mamdani after the mayor of New York City blasted him over an anti-Islam demonstration he led in front of Gracie Mansion. Clashes took place during the protest, during which a pair of “suspicious devices” were ignited by counterprotesters.
Following the incident, Lang claimed on social media that he “survived an assassination attempt by these two Muslim men.” “The homemade bomb they threw landed 3 feet in front of me. The detonator failed to ignite, because God is on the throne of my life. We will never surrender to Islam,” Lang wrote on X, sharing a video of the chaos,” he wrote.
Mamdani said in a social media post that the protest was “rooted in bigotry and racism.” In response, Lang criticized Mamdani for not strongly condemning the alleged attack on him.
“Yesterday; 2 Muslim TERRORISTS threw a NAILBOMB at me during my protest. This was an attempted assassination Jihad,” Lang said in response to Mamdani’s post. “They screamed ALLAH AKBAR and tried to murder dozens of White Christians who were peacefully protesting the Islamification of NYC. Seems like you had stronger words of condemnation for me for being White…,” he wrote.
Lang added, “THEN THE MUSLIM TERRORIST WHO TRIED TO KILL DOZENS OF INNOCENT PROTESTORS AND POLICE. ZOHRAN MAMDANI NEEDS TO RESIGN!!!! YOU ARE A: Muslim Communist Antifa Loving Ugandan INVADER to America!!!! DEPORT MAMDANI - SAVE NYC!!!”
What did Zohran Mamdani say about Jake Lang?
Condemning the protest, Mamdani wrote on X, “Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.”
“What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are,” he added.
Mamdani thanked the NYPD, saying, “Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day. My administration is closely monitoring the situation and I remain in close contact with our Police Commissioner.”
Arrests made
Emir Balat, 18, and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, who are both from Pennsylvania, were arrested in connection to igniting the devices. They have yet to be charged.
Read More | Gracie Mansion protests: What happened outside Mamdani's residence? 2 held after ‘ignited devices’ thrown into crowd
The incident took place during an anti-Islam demonstration led by Lang, and a counterprotest. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has shared an update after the arrests, saying after the devices were thrown that it was not a hoax, and could have caused “serious injury or death.”
Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the devices consisted of a sports drink bottle filled or partially filled with explosive material, set inside glass jars and surrounded by fragmentation, or nuts and bolts. The fuse was reportedly connected to an M80-type firework.
Read More | Jake Lang speaks out after ‘suspicious devices’ thrown during NYC protests, ‘Just survived an assassination attempt’
Two sources told the outlet that the IEDs contained triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, which is a volatile explosive material. It is often synthesized from acetone and hydrogen peroxide, and appears as a white crystalline powder.
The NYPD said that another suspicious device was found Sunday in a vehicle on East End Avenue about three blocks south of the park where Gracie Mansion is located. This prompted a "limited evacuations of buildings in the vicinity while the Bomb Squad assesses and removes the device."
The device was then removed for further testing, the NYPD later confirmed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More