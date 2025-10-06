Diane Goodstein family: All on husband ex-Senator Arnold Goodstein, and their children

A massive fire at the house of South Carolina's Circuit Court judge Diane Goodstein in Colleton County left her husband, former Senator Arnold Goodstein, injured. The former Senator, along with two other people, was injured in the fire. Arnold Goodstein (L) and Diane Goodstein.(Arnold Goodstein on LinkedIn and SC Courts)

The South Carolina Supreme Court released a statement on Sunday acknowledging the incident and said they are looking it. A video of the incident surfaced, which showed the house in flames as black smoke filled the area. The video went viral on social media. Here it is:

Diane Goodstein Family: All On Husband Arnold Goodstein and children

The Daily Mail reported that among those injured were the former Senator Arnold Goodstein, Judge Diane Goodstein's family. The 81-year-old former Senator and SC House Rep., and Diane Goodstein have two children, Arnold Samuel Goodstein II and Eve Schafer Goodstein.

Arnold Goodstein served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1971 to 1973. He then represented the state in the US Senate from 1975 to 1979.

Details about their children are not known. Their names, Arnold Samuel and Eva, are mentioned in the biography of Judge Goodstein on the website of the South Carolina courts.

Authorities Probing House Fire

The South Carolina Supreme Court said in a statement that they are aware of the incident and are probing it. Local law enforcement is reportedly leading the probe.

"Judge Goodstein was walking on the beach when the fire started. Her husband, Arnie, was in the house with children and perhaps grandchildren," South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge said in the statement.

"The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony. I’m told there were injuries from the fall, such as broken legs."

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division chief Mark Keel said that they are not yet sure if the fire was accidental or arson.

"At this time, we do not know whether the fire was accidental or arson. Until that determination is made, Chief Keel has alerted local law enforcement to provide extra patrols and security," a spokesperson said.