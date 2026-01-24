Man shot and killed by federal agents in another Minneapolis shooting: DHS says ‘Suspect had a firearm with…’

A man was shot and killed in Minneapolis shooting on Saturday morning, city Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated. Earlier in the day, Minneapolis officials confirmed that they were aware of reports regarding another shooting involving federal law enforcement officers in the city. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the death of a man shot on Saturday.

This shooting takes place less than three weeks after Renee Good, an American citizen, was shot and killed by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis while attempting to flee from a confrontation, which ignited protests across the nation.

City officials stated in their announcement that the “shooting involving federal law enforcement” transpired in the vicinity of West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue South, and they are “working to verify additional details.”

They urged the public to remain calm and steer clear of the immediate area.

