Man shot and killed by federal agents in another Minneapolis shooting: DHS says ‘Suspect had a firearm with…’
A man has died following a shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. City officials are investigating the incident.
A man was shot and killed in Minneapolis shooting on Saturday morning, city Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated. Earlier in the day, Minneapolis officials confirmed that they were aware of reports regarding another shooting involving federal law enforcement officers in the city.
This shooting takes place less than three weeks after Renee Good, an American citizen, was shot and killed by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis while attempting to flee from a confrontation, which ignited protests across the nation.
City officials stated in their announcement that the “shooting involving federal law enforcement” transpired in the vicinity of West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue South, and they are “working to verify additional details.”
They urged the public to remain calm and steer clear of the immediate area.
Also Read: Minneapolis horror continues as masked Federal agents shoot man multiple times | 5 points on Glam Doll Donuts shooting
Suspect had a firearm, says law enforcement source
According to Guardian, a law enforcement source who is directly informed about the situation provided an image of a handgun alongside a loaded magazine. “Suspect had a firearm with two magazines. Situation evolving. Will get … more information ASAP,” the source stated.
Minnesota’s Governor, Tim Walz, subsequently issued a statement stating that he has spoken with the White House following yet another horrific shooting involving federal agents.
“The president must end this operation,” Walz further stated, alluding to the ongoing immigration enforcement operation conducted by the Trump administration in the state.
“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota,” he added. “Now.”
A video that emerged online on Saturday morning, corresponding to the location of the shooting as reported by officials, depicts a man being subdued on the ground by multiple law enforcement officers before being shot, seemingly multiple times.
Identity of the suspect remains unknown
The identity of the man shot by federal agents remain unknown.
The Minnesota Star-Tribune reported that the man was shot in the chest and was rushed to hospital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk