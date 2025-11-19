Did Hakeem Jeffries invite Jeffrey Epstein to dinner in 2013 to seek donation? What email trail reveals

A host of US politicians, including President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton, have come under the scanner following the release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails. One of the unlikely names whose reference in the emails has caused a row is the US House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries. US Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks to reporters at a news conference inside the US Capitol.(Getty Images via AFP)

In an alleged email exchange from 2013 between a representative of Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat, and Jeffrey Epstein, the former purportedly invites the disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker to a fundraiser in New York, seeking a donation for his campaign to the US House of Representatives.

The viral email shows that it was sent from Lisa Rossi on behalf of Hakeem Jeffries, inviting him to a fundraising dinner with President Barack Obama to raise funds for his campaign for the election to the US House of Representatives. The email was sent on July 5, 2013, records show.

Washington Times confirmed in a report that the email was from Jeffries.

Here's the viral email:

Following the release of over 20,000 pages of material related to the emails of Epstein, released by the House Oversight Committee, all files related to the probe are set to be released by the DOJ. The big update in the Epstein files comes after the US House passed a discharge petition, passing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forces the release of the Epstein files.

The bill was approved unanimously in the US House on Tuesday and has been sent to President Donald Trump for his approval.

House Oversight Committee Clarifies Jeffries Allegations

The Democrat-led House oversight committee that released the Epstein emails defended Hakeem Jeffries against allegations of inviting Jeffrey Epstein to a fundraising dinner. House Oversight Chair James Comer said Tuesday that Jeffries did not seek donation directly, the email was sent on his behalf.

“Another email shows Democrat fundraisers invited Epstein to an event or to meet privately with Hakeem Jeffries as part of their 2013 effort to win a majority. So Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein. That’s what we found in the last document batch,” Comer said.

As of now, no evidence of Epstein replying to that email has surfaced.