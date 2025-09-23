Did Macron call Trump for help when his car was blocked by UN traffic? Here's what all went wrong as he was kissed by...

Emmanuel Macron experienced a real New York moment when UN traffic stopped his car. The French President was caught on camera stepping out to walk and even dialing President Donald Trump for assistance. France President Macron was forced to call President Donald Trump and requested him to clear the road.(TikTok/brutofficiel)

According to French media outlet Brut, a bizarre video captured the European leader pleading with a New York Police Department officer to assist him get through on Monday, just after concluding a speech to the United Nations.

According to Brut, Macron was then compelled to walk for the next 30 minutes of his route through Manhattan's streets.

Macron even smiled and posed for photos with onlookers, seemed unfazed by the possible diplomatic obstacle.

At one point, Macron had to order his worried security team to stand down after a man bending down to take a photo with him kissed him on the head.

He told his staff, “No, no, it's okay, guys,” and then he started laughing again.

Here's what Macron told Trump over phone

Macron attempted to persuade the cop to allow him through if Trump's convoy is not instantly passing by, but the remorseful officer tells him, “I'm really sorry, Mr. President, everything is currently blocked.”

Macron then made a phone call, apparently to Trump, looking frazzled.

“How are you? Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is closed for you,” Macron seemed telling to his American counterpart, as per NY Post.

Macron's UN speech as France formally recognises State of Palestine

During his visit to NY, Macron formally recognize the "State of Palestine" at the UN, after declarations made in recent days by Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

“The time has come. This is why, true to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East and to peace between Israel and the Palestinians, I declare that today France recognizes the state of Palestine,” he said.

He said that the policies of the Netanyahu administration make him concerned that the Camp David Accords, which brought about peace between Israel and Egypt, and the Abraham Accords, which brought about peace and normalization between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, may fall apart.

"We are convinced the recognition is the only solution that will allow Israel to live in peace... It is a defeat for Hamas and all those who want to destroy Israel," the France President said.

He emphasized that a transitional government with the Palestinian Authority must govern Gaza and that Hamas must be destroyed militarily and diplomatically.

According to Macron, a security force must be established with a UN Security Council authority in order to establish a control on security and disarm Hamas with the help of foreign allies.