Did Nancy Guthrie say she was ‘hacked’ before kidnapping? Old post resurfaces
Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared on February 1, with authorities suspecting kidnapping.
An old social media post by Nancy Guthrie has resurfaced online as investigators continue probing her disappearance, which authorities believe was a kidnapping.
According to a report by The Mirror US, the 84-year-old had once claimed that her Facebook Messenger account had been hacked, a concern she shared publicly several years before she vanished.
Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, disappeared in the early hours of February 1 after she was reportedly taken from her home. The investigation into her disappearance is approaching its seventh week, with authorities still working to determine what happened.
Old Facebook post raises new questions
The resurfaced message was posted on Guthrie’s personal Facebook account on August 26, 2021. In the post, she expressed concern that her messaging account had been compromised.
“This is the second time I've been hacked in FB MESSENGER. HOW DO I FIX IT?” Guthrie wrote at the time.
One of her friends responded to the message with advice, suggesting she change her Facebook password.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert defends Savannah's family, raises questions about ransom note
The post has recently circulated again online as people revisit her past social media activity while investigators search for clues about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
Active on social media before disappearance
Guthrie was an active Facebook user before she went missing. She frequently posted photos and videos featuring her grandchildren and shared updates about her family, including her children Savannah, Cameron and Annie.
She also shared everyday moments from her life, including photos of baked goods such as pies and pineapple upside-down cake.
In addition to family posts, Guthrie sometimes used her account to express political views. She occasionally reshared posts critical of Donald Trump and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Why did FBI question the cafe filmed in ‘Today’ segment? New details emerge
Investigation continues
Guthrie’s final Facebook activity before she vanished reportedly came on January 27, just days before she disappeared. The post reshared a video honoring Alex Pretti at a VA Memorial Hospital following his death.
Meanwhile, Brian Entin recently criticized the FBI’s approach to part of the investigation. According to The Mirror US, Entin said authorities were “wasting” time by focusing on one of Guthrie’s concerned neighbors.
Officials have not publicly disclosed major developments in the case, and the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More