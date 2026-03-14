Did Nancy Guthrie say she was ‘hacked’ before kidnapping? Old post resurfaces

An old social media post by Nancy Guthrie has resurfaced online as investigators continue probing her disappearance, which authorities believe was a kidnapping. A banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers and an image of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, outside the KVOA Newsroom in Tucson, Arizona. (AP)

According to a report by The Mirror US, the 84-year-old had once claimed that her Facebook Messenger account had been hacked, a concern she shared publicly several years before she vanished.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, disappeared in the early hours of February 1 after she was reportedly taken from her home. The investigation into her disappearance is approaching its seventh week, with authorities still working to determine what happened.

Old Facebook post raises new questions The resurfaced message was posted on Guthrie’s personal Facebook account on August 26, 2021. In the post, she expressed concern that her messaging account had been compromised.

“This is the second time I've been hacked in FB MESSENGER. HOW DO I FIX IT?” Guthrie wrote at the time.