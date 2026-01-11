The Nobel Peace Prize organizers have informed winner María Corina Machado that her award “cannot be revoked, shared or transferred” following her proposal to give Donald Trump her 2025 prize. Nobel Peace Prize organizers informed María Corina Machado her award cannot be revoked or transferred after she proposed giving it to Donald Trump

In a statement, the institute emphasized that the decision to grant a Nobel Prize is “final and stands for all time,” referencing the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, which prohibit appeals.

This warning follows the US President's remark that he would be honored to accept the prize if it were offered by the Venezuelan opposition leader during a scheduled meeting in Washington next week.

Trump calls Machado was a ‘very nice woman’ Following the US raid, Trump remarked that Machado was a “very nice woman”. However, he noted that it would be “difficult” for her to assume leadership in Venezuela due to her lack of “respect within or the support within the country”.

In reply, Machado expressed her willingness to share or even personally present her prize to Trump.

Here's what Machado said on giving Nobel Peace Prize to Trump During an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Monday, she stated that bestowing the prize upon Trump would serve as a gesture of gratitude from the Venezuelans for the ousting of Maduro.

”Did you at any point offer to give him the Nobel Peace Prize?“ Hannity asked. “Did that actually happen?” Machado responded, “Well, it hasn’t happened yet.”

Reacting to the news of the potential offer, Trump asserted: “I’ve heard that she wants to do that. That could be a great honor.”

The organization further observed that the committees responsible for granting the awards refrain from making comments regarding the actions or statements of the laureates following the receipt of their awards.

When US helped Machado Machado, who has been in seclusion due to ongoing threats against her life, made a brief appearance in Oslo following a three-day operation during which she was taken out from the country with assistance from the US military for the Nobel ceremony.

The Venezuelan opposition leader, a former member of the National Assembly, was prohibited from participating in Venezuela’s 2024 general election by authorities loyal to Maduro.

She supported another candidate who was widely regarded as the actual winner of the election, despite Maduro's assertion of victory. Independent observers' audits of the ballots revealed discrepancies in the official results.