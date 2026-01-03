Did Victoria Jones use cocaine before her death? Here's what witness told first responders

Victoria Jones, daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, 34, was found dead at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Day. Her sudden death has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her final hours. Authorities are investigating, and the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Victoria was found unresponsive inside the hotel, and the case was subsequently handed over to the San Francisco Police Department.(X)

Jones had a history of legal issues tied to drug and alcohol use. Court records reviewed by NBC Bay Area show that in 2025 she was arrested in Napa County for alleged cocaine possession and resisting arrest. Reports from that incident noted dried blood around her nose and white residue on her tongue. Her husband told deputies she had been using cocaine for the previous two days.

Two months later, Jones faced misdemeanor domestic battery charges at Napa’s Carneros Resort and Spa. Authorities said the incident stemmed from an argument over her drug and alcohol use, during which she allegedly slapped her spouse. She pleaded not guilty.

In May 2025, Jones was arrested in Santa Cruz County for public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to court records reviewed by NBC Bay Area. She also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Witness account of alleged cocaine use

TMZ reported that a witness at the scene told first responders that Jones had been using cocaine in the hours before her death.

Responders noticed a blue tinge on her lips and fingertips, raising immediate concern about a possible overdose.

Jones was reportedly celebrating the New Year with a small group of three or four people at the Fairmont Hotel when the emergency call was made. She was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 am local time, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Authorities have said no foul play is suspected, and the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing. The family released a statement thanking the public for their support and requesting privacy during this difficult time.