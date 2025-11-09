A Texas Republican running for US Senate blasted Zohran Mamdani after an X user claimed that they came to New York City and illegally voted for Mamdani despite being a non-citizen. Mamdani made history on November 4 by becoming New York City’s first Muslim mayor-elect, and its youngest since 1917. Did Zohran Mamdani commit electoral fraud in NYC? Here's the truth (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)(AP)

An X user named Yazan, who shared a photo of a ballot and wrote, "Arrived in NYC 2 days ago. I'm not a U.S. citizen or even a resident. I was able to get in and vote early. All what they needed was an address so I gave them one. Voted for Mamdani. Let’s go New York!"

The post soon went viral, with many slamming Mamdani, including Alexander Duncan, who is running for US Senate out of Texas in 2026. “This is exactly how elections are stolen,” Duncan wrote. “his man is openly bragging about how he arrived in NYC two days ago and is not a resident or citizen, yet he was able to still go cast a vote for jihadi Mamdani.”

Other X users expressed their anger in the comment section of Yazan’s post, with one saying, “This is voter fraud”. Another wrote, “sounds like you broke the law. I’m sure the authorities will be notified.” “Why would a non citizen be allowed to vote,” a user asked, while another said, “You should be deported”.

Here’s the truth

Yazan shared in a subsequent post that his post on being able to vote was a joke. Sharing an October 29 post from another user, of a photo of their ballot filled out for Mamdani, Yazan wrote, “This is a joke BTW. This is where I took the picture from. Anyone doubting the legitimacy of the elections is a moron.”

Yazan’s previous post on being able to vote is also accompanied by a community note redirecting X users to his post clarifying it was a joke. “The post is a joke as explained by Yazan here,” the note reads.

Mamdani called his victory “a mandate for change.” “The future is in our hands; we have toppled a political dynasty,” he added.

Mamdani defeated Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate — for a new kind of politics, for a city we can afford, and for a government that delivers exactly that,” Mamdani told his supporters after the win. “Years from now, may our only regret be that this day took so long to come.”