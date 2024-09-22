Diddy’s California music video mansion now taken over by squatters, abandoned by John Middleton’s son

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the disgraced music mogul once filmed a music video for his 2007 hit inside a million-dollar Hollywood Hills mansion, a luxury for many. But now, it has fallen into disrepair and become a haven for squatters. Once boasting a glamorous history with celebrity residents like Mary J. Blige, the mansion has been abandoned for over a decade by the son of Philadelphia Phillies owner John S. Middleton and has become an eyesore, leaving neighbours concerned for their safety. The Hollywood Hills mansion where Sean 'Diddy' Combs filmed his 2007 music video is now abandoned and infested with squatters. Owned by John S. Middleton, it has become a safety hazard for neighbours.(Pic- 6 ABC)

Squatters take over California mansion owned by Phillies owner

According to the Post, the mansion at 7571 Mulholland Drive in the posh Hollywood Hills—once the backdrop for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' 2007 music video Last Night featuring Keyshia Cole—has been left vacant. The lavish estate, known for its stunning views, grand spiral staircase, and poolside areas, all of which were featured in the rapper’s video, has been abandoned by John Powers Middleton, the son of Phillies owner John S. Middleton. Since then, squatters and taggers have taken over the property, with graffiti marking the roof, including the phrase "Diddy was here," referencing the iconic shoot.

The Philadelphia Phillies have confirmed that the abandoned mansion belongs to the son of their team owner. However, they clarified that no other family members have any ownership or involvement in the property. The mansion previously housed Mary J. Blige along with several "high-level business folks."

Sean Combs on the other hand remains in custody at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Neighbours concerned about safety

The brightly coloured graffiti, featuring a mischievously grinning heart character along with various names and initials sprayed in multiple popping colours, has turned the abandoned mansion into a ‘headache’ for the neighbours. They describe the property as a headache and a safety hazard. One neighbour revealed that 911 has been called multiple times in just the past week.

In a particularly alarming incident, some squatters reportedly attacked another neighbour with “steel rebar and a beer bottle,” according to a source who spoke to KABC.

“The longer it sits like this, more people are going to come and keep doing what they’re doing,” a person named Jack informed the outlet. “The neighbourhood, this house specifically, could use a security guard. Two guards … not that expensive. Let’s keep the neighbourhood safe,” he added.

What is the issue?

The property, owned by the son of a Philadelphia Phillies owner, has been plagued by trespassing, vandalism, and neglect. The Los Angeles Police Department has responded to the abandoned mansion almost 6 times this month which also resulted in in one arrest and the removal of ten individuals.

According to reports, after purchasing the property, Middleton received an abatement order in 2022, declaring the mansion a nuisance and requiring him to secure it, which he failed to do. Consequently, the city installed a fence. Despite this, squatters continue to access the property. Neighbours express frustration, noting that police clear the property only for squatters to return shortly after.