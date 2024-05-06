‘Disgusting’: Indian-American Congressman Thanedar's community centre in US vandalised with pro-Palestinian messages

A community center owned by Indian-American Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, was vandalized on Monday morning with the word "racist" and "ceasefire" spray-painted on the building. Speaking to Detroit Free Press, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar supplied images of the vandalism.(X@DcWalaDesi)

“FREE PALESTINE” and another statement labeling Thanedar as "SHRI RACIST" were also seen on the building. Speaking to Detroit Free Press, the Congressman supplied images of the vandalism.

Thanedar's face printed on the building situated in Livernois, Detroit, was painted with a red X and horns.

The attacks come at a time when US universities are witnessing a surge in anti-Israel protests, with many students erecting pro-Palestinian camps inside the campuses. It is to mention that Thanedar has been a staunch supporter of Israel following the Hamas attack, which killed at least 1,200 Israelis.

Reacting to the X post mentioned above, one user reacted, “This is disgusting and unacceptable!” “How shameful!” another added.

Thanedar to lodge complaint with Detroit police: ‘This isn’t an isolated incident'

Thanedar told the outlet that he will lodge a complaint with Detroit police, stating that "it's not just an isolated incident" in reference to anti-Israel protestors disrupting a holiday party last year in December in a club near Wayne State University.

Few months ago, protesters were also seen outside Thanedar's house as they made noises and even knocked on his door, scaring his wife.

Notably, the Indian Congressman left the Democratic Socialists of America for not denouncing Hamas' brutality in a strong manner.

Since then Thanedar has been demanding a ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by both sides.

Stressing that "war never solves any problems," he said believes terrorist organisation Hamas should be dismantled to the point where it can no longer commit such acts of violence.

"I have never shied away from talking about it," he highlighted, adding that "(But) such vandalism, creating such fear among my supporters... isn’t going to bring sympathy to their cause."

The Congressman further said that the graffiti will be removed from the building, which he said is used for seminars, community events and roundtable talks.

Thanedar seeks against rise of Hinduphobia in US

Earlier this year, Thanedar joined a group of Hindu leaders and organisations in a bid to raise their voce against growing hate crime against the community

"We see a lot of Hindu phobia. We see California SB403 (the bill banning caste discrimination), and that's just the beginning. The attacks on our temples and attacks on Hindus all over the world. That is one of the reasons why I decided to form the Hindu Caucus," Thanedar stated.