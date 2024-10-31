Diwali in US 2024: 10+ places in NYC, California, Texas, Sydney, and more to ring in celebrations this year

New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas are just a few of the U.S. regions that have officially recognised Diwali as a holiday. The festival of lights is shining brightly in cities around the world, from the lively streets of New York to the sun-soaked shores of Sydney. This colourful Hindu festival is all about joy and celebration, and this year promises to be no different! Ayodhya: People watch as fireworks light up the sky above �Ram ki Paidi� during �Deepotsav 2024� near the Saryu river on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, (PTI)

Get ready to join in the fun as iconic landmarks light up, cultural performances. and mouthwatering treats tempt your taste buds. Whether you're in the mood for a spectacular event or a cozy community gathering, these top destinations have something special waiting for you!

Top spots in New York to celebrate Diwali 2024

Diwali will be celebrated on October 31st and November 1st across India, with the date and timing of the celebrations and Lakshmi Pooja varying by time zone. According to NewYorkFamily.com, here are some top spots in Manhattan and other regions to celebrate:

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Friday, Nov. 1, 10 AM – 5 PM

South Street Seaport Museum

12 Fulton St., Downtown Manhattan

Friday, Nov. 1, 11 AM – 6 PM

53rd Street Library

18 West 53rd St., Midtown West

Bhakti Center

25 First Ave., Gramercy

Friday, Nov. 1, 5 PM – 9 PM

Cortelyou Library

1305 Cortelyou Road, East Flatbush

Friday, Nov. 1, 11 AM – 12 PM

Top spots to celebrate Diwali in Texas

Diwali Family Night

Date: Oct. 29

Time: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Cozby Library and Community Commons, 177 N. Heartz Road, Coppell.

Diwali Fest

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Southlake Town Square, 1400 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake.

Diwali Events at the Dallas Public Library

Date: Nov. 1-2

Time: Varies

Location: Multiple branches of Dallas Public Library.

Deepavali at Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple

Date: Oct. 29 - Nov. 1

Location: 12030 Independence Parkway, Frisco.

Diwali in Park

Date: Nov. 1

Location: Klyde Warren Park, Ginsburg Family Great Lawn, Dallas.

Leander Diwali Festival 2024

Date: Oct. 19, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Lakewood Park, 2040 Artesian Spgs Xing, Leander, TX.

Round Rock Diwali Festival

Date: Oct. 26, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Centennial Plaza, 301 W Bagdad Ave, Round Rock, TX.

Grand Diwali Dussehra Celebration

Date: Oct. 26, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Fort Bend County Epicenter, 28505 Southwest Fwy, Rosenberg, TX.

Top Spots to Celebrate Diwali in California

From lively melas to community gatherings, there’s something for everyone in the Golden State. Credits (bizbracket)

Diwali Events in California:

Festival of Lights, Diwali

Date: October 19, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Location: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 2005 Valley Ave Gate 8, Pleasanton, CA, United States

Diwali Mela 2024

Date: October 20, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Location: Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 8951 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA, United States

Diwali Mela 2024

Date: October 25, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, One Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point, CA, United States

Foster City Diwali 2024

Date: October 26, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Foster City Community Center, 1000 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA, United States

Brentwood Diwali Musical Evening 2024

Date: October 26, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Heritage High School, 101 American Ave, Brentwood, CA, United States

Sunnyvale Diwali Festival

Date: October 26, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Sunnyvale Community Center, 550 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA, United States

Diwali Celebration

Date: October 27, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Veterans Memorial Building, 301 Main St, Pleasanton, CA, United States

Diwali Celebration

Date: October 27, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Belmont Senior & Community Center- Twin Pines, 20 Twin Pines Ln, Belmont, CA, United States

Diwali Variety Show 2024

Date: November 2, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: The Silliman Activity and Family Aquatic Center, 6800 Mowry Ave, Newark, CA, United States

Campbell Diwali 2024

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Orchard City Banquet Hall – Campbell, 1 W Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA, United States

Top Spots to Celebrate Diwali in Sydney and Melbourne

Uni Events on a Budget

Sydney’s universities are bringing Diwali vibes with cultural showcases, henna stalls, and endless dance. According to India link, Cumberland City Council’s November 9 Diwali Festival offers lamp-lighting, retail stalls, and even street cricket. A Bollywood club is hosting “Desi Me Diwali Night” – a party loaded with high-energy music, a delicious buffet, and Diwali-inspired cocktails. Melbourne’s annual Victorian Festival of Diwali returns with a vibrant mix of dance, yoga, and a unique Ram Darbar, while Marvel Stadium hosts the RACV Melbourne Diwali Festival.

Top spots in Pennsylvania to celebrate Diwali 2024

Diwali Dance Celebration: Sat, Nov 9 | 11:00 AM

Where: Wissahickon Valley Public Library Ambler Branch | Free

Tihar/Diwali Rooftop Meetup Party: Sat, Nov 9 | 7:00 PM

Where: The Clay Studio | From $10.00

CLPSS Tri-State Samaj Diwali Party 2024: Sun, Nov 10 | 5:30 PM

Where: Chase Center on the Riverfront | Free

BAPS Campus Fellowship Diwali Celebration: Mon, Nov 11 | 7:00 PM

Where: Science Education and Research Center | Free

Candlelight Kirtan at Purenergy Studio: Fri, Nov 8 | 7:30 PM

Where: Purenergy Studio, Paoli, PA | Free

Campus Diwali Celebration by BAP: Thu, Nov 21 | 7:00 PM

Where: Trabant University Center | Free

Diwali Party at Deewan Banquet: Thu, Nov 7 | 6:00 PM

Where: Deewan Banquet | From $30.00