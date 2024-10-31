Diwali in US 2024: 10+ places in NYC, California, Texas, Sydney, and more to ring in celebrations this year
Diwali is officially recognised as a holiday in several U.S. states including New York and Texas. Celebrations will take place in various cities with cultural…
New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas are just a few of the U.S. regions that have officially recognised Diwali as a holiday. The festival of lights is shining brightly in cities around the world, from the lively streets of New York to the sun-soaked shores of Sydney. This colourful Hindu festival is all about joy and celebration, and this year promises to be no different!
Get ready to join in the fun as iconic landmarks light up, cultural performances. and mouthwatering treats tempt your taste buds. Whether you're in the mood for a spectacular event or a cozy community gathering, these top destinations have something special waiting for you!
Top spots in New York to celebrate Diwali 2024
Diwali will be celebrated on October 31st and November 1st across India, with the date and timing of the celebrations and Lakshmi Pooja varying by time zone. According to NewYorkFamily.com, here are some top spots in Manhattan and other regions to celebrate:
Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections
HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha
Children’s Museum of Manhattan
212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side
Friday, Nov. 1, 10 AM – 5 PM
South Street Seaport Museum
12 Fulton St., Downtown Manhattan
Friday, Nov. 1, 11 AM – 6 PM
53rd Street Library
18 West 53rd St., Midtown West
Bhakti Center
25 First Ave., Gramercy
Friday, Nov. 1, 5 PM – 9 PM
Cortelyou Library
1305 Cortelyou Road, East Flatbush
Friday, Nov. 1, 11 AM – 12 PM
Top spots to celebrate Diwali in Texas
Diwali Family Night
Date: Oct. 29
Time: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Location: Cozby Library and Community Commons, 177 N. Heartz Road, Coppell.
Diwali Fest
Date: Oct. 26
Time: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: Southlake Town Square, 1400 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake.
Diwali Events at the Dallas Public Library
Date: Nov. 1-2
Time: Varies
Location: Multiple branches of Dallas Public Library.
Deepavali at Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple
Date: Oct. 29 - Nov. 1
Location: 12030 Independence Parkway, Frisco.
Diwali in Park
Date: Nov. 1
Location: Klyde Warren Park, Ginsburg Family Great Lawn, Dallas.
Leander Diwali Festival 2024
Date: Oct. 19, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: Lakewood Park, 2040 Artesian Spgs Xing, Leander, TX.
Round Rock Diwali Festival
Date: Oct. 26, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: Centennial Plaza, 301 W Bagdad Ave, Round Rock, TX.
Grand Diwali Dussehra Celebration
Date: Oct. 26, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Fort Bend County Epicenter, 28505 Southwest Fwy, Rosenberg, TX.
Top Spots to Celebrate Diwali in California
From lively melas to community gatherings, there’s something for everyone in the Golden State. Credits (bizbracket)
Diwali Events in California:
Festival of Lights, Diwali
Date: October 19, 2024
Time: 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Location: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 2005 Valley Ave Gate 8, Pleasanton, CA, United States
Diwali Mela 2024
Date: October 20, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Location: Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 8951 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA, United States
Diwali Mela 2024
Date: October 25, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, One Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point, CA, United States
Foster City Diwali 2024
Date: October 26, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Foster City Community Center, 1000 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA, United States
Brentwood Diwali Musical Evening 2024
Date: October 26, 2024
Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: Heritage High School, 101 American Ave, Brentwood, CA, United States
Sunnyvale Diwali Festival
Date: October 26, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Location: Sunnyvale Community Center, 550 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA, United States
Diwali Celebration
Date: October 27, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Location: Veterans Memorial Building, 301 Main St, Pleasanton, CA, United States
Diwali Celebration
Date: October 27, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Location: Belmont Senior & Community Center- Twin Pines, 20 Twin Pines Ln, Belmont, CA, United States
Diwali Variety Show 2024
Date: November 2, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: The Silliman Activity and Family Aquatic Center, 6800 Mowry Ave, Newark, CA, United States
Campbell Diwali 2024
Date: November 3, 2024
Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: Orchard City Banquet Hall – Campbell, 1 W Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA, United States
Top Spots to Celebrate Diwali in Sydney and Melbourne
Uni Events on a Budget
Sydney’s universities are bringing Diwali vibes with cultural showcases, henna stalls, and endless dance. According to India link, Cumberland City Council’s November 9 Diwali Festival offers lamp-lighting, retail stalls, and even street cricket. A Bollywood club is hosting “Desi Me Diwali Night” – a party loaded with high-energy music, a delicious buffet, and Diwali-inspired cocktails. Melbourne’s annual Victorian Festival of Diwali returns with a vibrant mix of dance, yoga, and a unique Ram Darbar, while Marvel Stadium hosts the RACV Melbourne Diwali Festival.
Top spots in Pennsylvania to celebrate Diwali 2024
Diwali Dance Celebration: Sat, Nov 9 | 11:00 AM
Where: Wissahickon Valley Public Library Ambler Branch | Free
Tihar/Diwali Rooftop Meetup Party: Sat, Nov 9 | 7:00 PM
Where: The Clay Studio | From $10.00
CLPSS Tri-State Samaj Diwali Party 2024: Sun, Nov 10 | 5:30 PM
Where: Chase Center on the Riverfront | Free
BAPS Campus Fellowship Diwali Celebration: Mon, Nov 11 | 7:00 PM
Where: Science Education and Research Center | Free
Candlelight Kirtan at Purenergy Studio: Fri, Nov 8 | 7:30 PM
Where: Purenergy Studio, Paoli, PA | Free
Campus Diwali Celebration by BAP: Thu, Nov 21 | 7:00 PM
Where: Trabant University Center | Free
Diwali Party at Deewan Banquet: Thu, Nov 7 | 6:00 PM
Where: Deewan Banquet | From $30.00