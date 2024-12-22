Dog kicks human out of first-class seat on Delta airlines; passenger fumes, ‘absolute joke'

A Delta Airlines passenger was reportedly forced to give up their first-class seat to accommodate a dog. The passenger, understandably furious, described the situation as an "absolute joke.” When the passenger reached out to Delta Support, they were told that accommodating service animals sometimes requires moving human passengers and that there was "nothing they can do" in these cases. Passenger left fuming after Delta swaps first-class seat for dog(Pic- Reddit (ben_bob))

Passenger left fuming after Delta swaps first-class seat for dog

The alleged incident mentioned on Reddit took place shortly after the passenger was upgraded to first class, only to be moved to a different, less desirable seat once onboard. “I got upgraded to first this morning, only to 15 mins later get downgraded (to a worst seat than I previously had)” Redditor @ben_bob wrote tagging the airlines. “ I asked the desk agent what was going on and she said "something changed,” he continued.

Also read: Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber named in Justin Baldoni’s ‘takedown’ plan for Blake Lively, email reveals; here's why

The frustrated flyer also shared a photo showing the furry companion occupying the seat that was supposed to be his. "Okay, fine, I’m disgruntled, but whatever. I board, only to see this dog in my first-class seat... And now I’m livid,” he wrote.

Delta support defends relocation policy for service animals

After reaching out to Delta Support, the “loyal” passenger of the airline was disappointed to learn that passengers might be moved to accommodate service animals. He was further told that there was “nothing they can do” in such cases. “I immediately chat Delta support and they say "you may be relocated for service animals.”

Labeling it as an “absolute joke,” the customer blasted the airlines and policy claiming, “There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have.” He continued, “What’s the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly,” they continued. “I’ve sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I’m starting to question my allegiance as well.”

Reddit reacts

As per Delta's pet policy, small pets such as dogs, cats, and household birds are allowed to travel with you in the cabin on Domestic First Class and Domestic Business Class for a one-way fee, which is paid at check-in. However, there are certain restrictions: Delta permits only two pets per class, and each pet must be placed in a small, ventilated, soft-sided carrier that fits under the seat in front of you.

Also read: Justin Baldoni ousted by talent agency after Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit: WME still represents…

Many fellow passengers and Reddit users sided with the flyer, however, few also defended Animal service which should be respected. “The dog is probably a Diamond Medallion 2 million miler,” a user poked fun. “Notice how nowhere else in life do you see this quantity of service animals? Go to the airport and all the sudden they appear,” another wrote.

Amid the discussion one Delta employee joined the conversation to clarify the situation and airline policy, “When I was in reservations, anytime people wanted the blocked seats I had to advise them that Delta has the legal obligation to move them if a passenger with disabilities requires it.”