Donald Trump takes oath as US President at 78, oldest to do so

Donald Trump on Monday took oath as the 47th president of the United States at the age of 78, becoming the oldest to be sworn-in for the top post. He is five months older than outgoing US president Joe Biden, who held the previous record for being the oldest president on inauguration day in 2021. President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday.(AP)

Donald Trump, born in 1946, became the first oldest president in 2017, surpassing Ronald Reagan who was about to turn 70 on his inauguration in 1981.

Born in Queens, New York on June 14, 1946, Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the November 5 election last year. Out of the 46 presidents, only 15 presidents have served two or more terms.

Donald Trump swearing-in

Donald Trump solemnly took the oath of office beneath the huge Rotunda of the US Capitol. The Republican was a political outsider at his first inauguration in 2017 as the 45th president, but this time around he was surrounded by America's wealthy and powerful.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all had prime seats in the Capitol alongside Trump's family and cabinet members.

The bitter cold weather has forced Trump's inauguration indoors for the first time since Ronald Reagan's in 1985, missing out on the customary massive crowds along the National Mall.

"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world," Trump said in the US Capitol after taking oath.

"For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair," he was quoted by AFP as saying.

"I will declare a national emergency at our southern border" with Mexico, Trump said to loud cheers from supporters inside the ornate Rotunda hall.