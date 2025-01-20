Donald Trump delivers strong message in powerful video ahead of inauguration: 'Never give up'

Donald Trump marked his inauguration day with a powerful new video shared on Truth Social, reflecting on his journey from the early days of his campaign rallies to the challenges he faced, including assassination attempts and the final stretch of the election. Narrated by Trump himself, the video offers a poignant look at the trials and triumphs that shaped his path to a historic second term. Donald Trump drops video ahead of inauguration on Truth Social reflects his campaign journey, challenges, and determination. (REUTERS)

Trump shares his election journey in a video

The video opens with a single black and white shot of Trump moving towards the camera as he narrated in the background, “One message to hold in your hearts today is this, it's this, never, ever give up. FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, deadly force being authorized. Nothing worth doing, ever, ever, ever came easy.” Following this the headlines of when the President-elect was indicted rolled in.

Trump continued with his narrative, “You will find that things happen to you, that you do not deserve, like they said. Take a look at what happened. But you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight,” as the visuals of his first assassination attempt in Pennsylvania are displayed.

In an encouraging speech, he added, “Never, ever, ever give up. The more people tell you it's not possible, that it can't be done, the more you should be absolutely determined to prove them wrong,” while Trump’s moment of victory in the US elections rolls in. He continued, “Relish the opportunity to be an outsider because it's the outsiders who change the world. 250 million Americans are not garbage. And it'll make a real and lasting difference. The more that a broken system tells you that you're wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead. You must keep pushing forward.”

He concluded the video with the message, “Never stop fighting for what you believe in and for the people who care about you. America is beginning a new chapter. Our best days are yet to come. I can promise you that.”

Netizens react to Trump's video ahead of inauguration

A user wrote, “Let's get to work. That was powerful, and we have been fighting and praying for this for the last 4 years. LFG.” A second user wrote, “One of the best videos ever done.” A third user had different views as they wrote, “How do people watch this and in all sincerity not see the propaganda….i can’t believe this is our f*****g country yall. I’m tired.”

Another user wrote, “We are so back,” while another user wrote, “Chills down my spine. It’s time to make this nation great again.”