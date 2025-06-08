Donald Trump deploys National Guard to quell Los Angeles protests, Governor Newsom slams move

The Donald Trump administration has announced that it will deploy 2,000 California National Guard troops in response to escalating protests in Los Angeles against raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of the National Guard amid the Los Angeles protests(AP)

The White House said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had issued the order to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester” in California.

Also Read: Did Trump declare martial law amid LA riots? National Guard deployment sparks confusion

California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, objected to the move and said in a post on X that it was “purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

“This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Trump had taken to TruthSocial to say, “If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved.”

Trump's decision to involve the National Guard comes as protests in Los Angeles extend for a second day, with border patrol personnel using tear gas and riot gear to face off against demonstrators.

Also Read: Los Angeles riots: Shocking videos show anti-ICE protests wreaking havoc on the streets

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the protests were unlawful as the ICE agents' work was “essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States.”

She added, "In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.”

The rise in immigration detentions comes as part of Donald Trump and his administration's immigration crackdown, which has led to mass deportations across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that recent ICE operations in Los Angeles resulted in the arrest of 118 immigrants, including five people linked to criminal organisations.

(with inputs from Associated Press)

___