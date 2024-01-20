Donald Trump gets slammed as he confuses Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi for Jan 6: 'He's ageing very fast'

On Friday, a video of former president Donald Trump’s speech in Concord, New Hampshire, sparked online ridicule and concern, as the ex-president seemed to mix up Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi, and accused the former of being responsible for the events of Jan. 6. New viral video sparks concerns about Donald Trump's mental acuity p (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

In the video, Trump claimed that Haley was “offered 10,000 people” on Jan. 6, and suggested that she had a role in erasing video evidence. These are allegations that Trump has often made against Pelosi and the Jan. 6 subcommittee, but never against Haley, who served as his ambassador to the United Nations.

The video quickly went viral, with many people mocking Trump's age and questioning his mental health.

‘Deeply confused’ Trump

“Do we need to do the dementia test again?” wondered national security attorney Bradley P. Moss. MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan echoed this sentiment, asking, “Does he need to take the ‘person woman man camera TV’ test again?”

Hasan was referring to a Biden-Harris HQ post that said a “deeply confused Trump confuses Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley multiple times.”

Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), who was a key researcher for the House Select Committee in its early stages, also weighed in.

“His confusion and lack of awareness is a trend,” he tweeted Friday. “He’s ageing very fast. I hope his family is getting him the help he needs.”

A group called Republican Accountability also made a comment.

“The only person he won’t blame for Jan. 6 is the person who caused it, Donald Trump,” the group posted on Friday.

Former Barack Obama White House Senior Adviser Dan Pfeiffer pointed out a possible double standard.

“If Joe Biden has done this, it would lead every newscast in the country.”

Former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann noted that Trump was the one in charge on that fateful day in January 2021.

“This is nu*s since HE was in charge,” he wrote. “And he is embracing J6 to his MAGA followers, but in NH is trying to pretend otherwise.”