Donald Trump involved in car accident? Truth behind viral crash video

Several social media posts are falsely claiming that President Donald Trump was involved in a car accident on Monday. The posts share a video showing authorities near a white vehicle that appears to have crashed into several others on a public road. President Donald Trump "car crash" video has gone viral on Facebook.(AP)

The video is captioned, "U.S president Donald Trump has just been involved in a fatal road accident few minutes after leaving the White House."

However, this claim is completely false. At the time of the alleged incident, Trump was in the Middle East, not the United States. Specifically, he was in Egypt attending a summit on Gaza's future.

Social media reactions

One version of the video shared on Facebook quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of views within an hour. Many users were quick to call out the video as fake in the comments.

One person wrote, "Interesting since he's not in the country currently."

Another added, "If he was involved in an accident. It would be about 500 Secret Service in that area."

A third person commented, "Yes, cause Trump would be in just a regular random car let alone driving one."

Another wrote, "Find something better to do than false stories."

Trump in the Middle East

On Monday, President Trump attended a global summit in Egypt focused on the future of Gaza. There, he called for a "new era of harmony in the Middle East."

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us,” Trump said, and he urged leaders “to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of generations past.”

Earlier that day, he visited Israel to mark a US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas.

“Everybody said it’s not possible to do. And it’s going to happen. And it is happening before your very eyes,” he said during a joint appearance with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Egypt.