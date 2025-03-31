Donald Trump lashes out at ‘fake news media, radical left' for coverage of Signal chat

US President Donald Trump on Sunday hit out at “fake news media” and the “radical left” for allegedly unfair coverage of messages from a Signal group chat, where US officials had discussed strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. Donald Trump hit out at "fake news media" for blowing, the Signal chat about Yemen strikes, out of proportion(AP)

Republican senator Markwayne Mullin, in an interview with NBC News earlier in the day, spoke about the Signal chat controversy and said, “The conversation should be about why did the Biden administration not do anything in the last two years, instead of this Signal chat. There was no classified information given out, it was a thoughtful conversation, and the attack was extremely successful.”

Following this statement, Donald Trump, in a post on TruthSocial praised the senator for his response, “A GREAT job by Senator Markwayne Mullin on beating back Kristen Welker’s, and the the Radical Left’s Witch Hunt, on the never ending Signal story. They just don’t stop - Over and over they go!”

He added, “Meet the Fake Press should instead explain how successful the attack was, and how Sleepy Joe Biden should have done it YEARS AGO. This story and narrative is so old and boring, but only used because we are having the most successful “First One Hundred Presidential Days” in the history of America, and they can’t find anything else to talk about.”

Trump also slammed NBC News in the post saying, “The Fake News Media has the lowest Approval Ratings in history, and for good reason. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Signal chat details plans for strikes on Yemen

Controversy erupted after National Security Advisor Mike Waltz accidentally added the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine to a Signal group chat discussing details of US strikes aimed at Houthi targets in Yemen.

The group chat, consisted of high profile individuals from the Trump administration, such as defence secretary Pete Hegseth and vice president JD Vance, CIA director John Ratcliffe, and national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard.

It including timings of strikes on Yemen, the type of planes being issued, as well as conversations about US “being the only country capable" of conducting such strikes.

The Atlantic published the actual transcript of US attack plans, however, the Trump administration has maintained that none of the information shared was sensitive.