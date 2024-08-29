Donald Trump rejects ‘atrocious’ new poll as Kamala Harris surges in battleground states

Amidst the tight competition between Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, a new survey reveals that the US Vice President has closed the gap in many key swing states just a month after launching her election campaign. Kamala Harris also held a 2-point lead over Donald Trump (50 per cent to 48 per cent) in both Georgia and Nevada, according to Fox New Survey.

On Wednesday, the Fox News revealed new surveys that compared Harris' support in four crucial states to President Joe Biden's polling figures before withdrawing from the presidential race.

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris

The results found that both the rivals are within two percentage points of each other in four swing states that might decide their future in the November election.

According to the poll, Harris holds modest edge in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada, while the former President leads the former by a razor-thin margin in North Carolina. In Arizona, the US VP received 50 per cent support against Trump's 49 per cent.

Harris also held a 2-point lead over Trump (50 per cent to 48 per cent) in both Georgia and Nevada.

Trump has a 1-point edge over the Democratic presidential nominee (50%-49%) in North Carolina.

The survey outcomes were all inside the poll's margin of error, implying that the four key Sun Belt battleground states still remain undecided 10 weeks before Election Day.

In the 2020 election, Biden won Arizona and Georgia by less than one percentage point, and Nevada by slightly more than two points. On the other hand, Trump beat Biden by barely more than one point in North Carolina in 2020.

The four swing states have 49 Electoral College ballots up for grabs: six in Nevada, 11 in Arizona, and 16 each in North Carolina and Georgia.

Following the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the Fox News poll conducted the poll between August 23 and 26.

Trump campaign rejects outcome of new poll

Reacting to the poll's result, the Trump campaign blasted Fox News in a statement, stating, “It’s that time of year again. Fox is releasing atrocious polling.”

The campaign observed that he Fox News' survey was “off in North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada” during the same time period in 2020.

It further stated that the former President continues to surpass polling from previous cycles. “President Trump is 10 points ahead of where he was in Arizona at this point in 2020, according to Fox. Likewise, he is running 8 points ahead of his 2020 polling in Nevada and 5 points ahead of his 2020 polling in North Carolina,” the statement read.

The Trump tea, added that they are seeing the same “trend nationwide.”