‘Welcome to ALASKA 2025’: Trump rolls out red carpet, fighter jets for Putin

As the United States await his arrival for the high-stakes meeting, President Donald Trump is preparing to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin on US soil, with an elaborate setup at Alaska's Elmendorf Air Base, which includes a red carpet, multiple fighter jets, and bold signage proclaiming "ALASKA 2025."

The stage — or tarmac — is set for Trump-Putin arrival. An "Alaska 2025" sign and red carpet are ready on the base tarmac for the leaders' arrival.

The carpeting is lined on either side with fighter jets, parked at an angle.

Social media-viral visuals show how the stage is set up for Putin's grand arrival. It has been reported that the US military personnel and event staff worked in tandem to ensure that every detail — from the positioning of the jets to the alignment of the towering white letters — was flawless.

Trump arrives in Alaska

US President Donald Trump arrived in Alaska on Friday for his high-stakes summit with his Russian counterpart, Putin, after saying he wants to see a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine "today."

The meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will be the Kremlin leader's first on Western soil since before February 2022, when Russia launched its devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was not invited to the talks, and his European allies fear Trump might sell out Ukraine by essentially freezing the conflict and recognising, if only informally, Russian control over one-fifth of Ukraine.

Trump is expected to greet Putin upon the Russian leader's arrival. Then, the two presidents are due to meet at an air force base in Alaska's largest city at around 11 a.m. (1900 GMT) for their first face-to-face talks since Trump returned to the White House.

Trump hopes a truce in the 3-1/2-year-old war - the deadliest in Europe since World War II - will bring peace to the region as well as bolster his credentials as a global peacemaker worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev described the pre-summit mood as "combative" and said the two leaders would discuss not only Ukraine but the full spectrum of bilateral relations, Russia's RIA news agency reported.