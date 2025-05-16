Donald Trump's birthright citizenship case hurting his family? Melania, Barron doubts answered

The Supreme Court heard its first set of arguments in a case stemming from an executive order President Donald Trump issued on his first day in office that would deny citizenship to children born on US soil to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily. Barron Trump's citizenship will be unharmed(AP)

The Trump administration is consistently bringing in several reforms to immigration policies, but now, a new question has arisen: Will some of them affect his own son, Barron Trump?

What is the birthright citizenship case about?

President Trump declared that a newborn cannot be declared an American citizen if neither of its parents is an American citizen or a green card holder. He signed an executive order 700 words long to do good on his Presidential election campaign promise to end citizenship rights for children born in the United States. This, as promised, would be irrespective of their parents' immigration status.

The executive order was titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship”, and the 700-word-long executive order will be effective from February 20, according to White House officials.

The executive order marks a major change to the provision of the 14th Amendment that grants citizenship to people born in the United States, with just a couple of exceptions.

Will Barron Trump's citizenship be affected?

In order to understand this, we first need to understand Barron Trump's lineage. Barron Trump is one of US president's sons, born to his wife, Melania Trump. She is a woman of Slovenian origin.

He is Melania Trump's only child. Barron attended Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in Manhattan during his early years. He is currently pursuing his higher education, even though there were calls for him to join politics after his father's epic win in the 2024 US Presidential elections.

Barron was born at Manhattan's Presbyterian Hospital in the year 2006. According to the norms, he is a US citizen by birth under the country's citizenship rules. Melania was a lawful US resident in 2006 when Barron was born, and she also possessed a green card since 2001. This means that the new executive order will not have any sort of impact on Barron Trump's citizenship.