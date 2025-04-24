Donald Trump's dinner offer: Who are the top holders of his memecoin?

Donald Trump is simply leaving no stones unturned towards promoting his memecoin and has now taken to announcing a dinner event with the top 220 holders of the Trump memecoin, a move that has sent the prices of $TRUMP rallying by more than 67%, according to latest statistics by CoinDesk. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday,(AP)

Have dinner with the US Prez

The Trump memecoin's official website now has a separate section known as, "Have Dinner with President Trump", which promises to be one of the "The most exclusive invitation in the world." One can register for this event through certain terms and conditions that they need to follow in order to receive an opportunity to have dinner with the US President at at Trump’s private club in Washington, D.C. on May 22.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump's dinner offer sends memecoin rocketing. Here's how to register

If that is not all, the top 25 Trump memecoin owners will also be called for a special pre-dinner reception and a White House tour, says the site and organizers.

How is the leaderboard determined?

There is an official leaderboard on the Trump memecoin's official website where calculations are being made based on the "Current $TRUMP Holdings" as well as the "Time Weighted $TRUMP Holdings". The latter is a scoring measure of the Trump memecoin holdings you possess along with the amount of time you have held on to it. As per the site's info, the more time you hold on to the memecoins, the higher the score becomes, pushing you upwards on the leaderboard.

So, one cannot just buy their way into the dinner invitation at the last moment, but have to hold on to their memecoins with proper discipline. Only this would make them rank within the ones who will make their way for the exclusive dinner invitation with President Trump.

Who are the top users on the Trump memecoin leaderboard?

Top users on the Trump memecoin leaderboard.(Trump memecoin leaderboard)

As of the writing of the current report, the top position is being held by "CASE" which is a VIP user, with Current $TRUMP Holdings of 400,005 and Time Weighted $TRUMP Holdings of 358,951.094.

User “EV” follows closely behind with 222,992.82 Current $TRUMP Holdings and 222,992.82 time Time Weighted Holdings. "MTGA", "UKR", "Abc", are the next three on the list with very close figures.

Users "KOR", "sta", "elon", "boop" and "cha3" complete the first top 10 of this list, as per the official standings of the leaderboard until now.