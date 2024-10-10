Double Decker Taco is back! Taco Bell revives ‘90s fan favourite menu item, here's what to know

Taco Bell has quietly brought back a discontinued fan-favourite menu item from the ‘90s. Starting Thursday, October 10, the iconic Double Decker Taco will be up for grabs at participating locations in the US. But there's a catch. While the fast food chain has revived the popular item, it has not been placed on the permanent menu. This means that customers will be able to savour the nostalgic dish for a limited time only while supplies last. So, here's all you need to know: Taco Bell brings back fan-favourite Double Decker Taco for a limited time (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell brings back nostalgic Double Decker Taco

Double Decker Taco first debuted at Taco Bell as a limited-time menu item in 1995. It later made a comeback in 2006 as a permanent offering but was discontinued in 2019. Following a 2022 poll, the nostalgic dish made its return for a limited time, with its latest run ending last December.

As of today, the Double Decker is back for a limited period again. However, customers will be able to get their hands on it till October 30. Back by popular demand, Double Decker is currently available for $2 and the Double Decker Taco Supreme for $2.69, in striking contrast to its previous pricing of $2.99 and $3.69, respectively.

What is in a Double Decker Taco?

According to the official description on the Taco Bell website, Double Decker Taco is a “flour tortilla layered with refried beans wrapped around a Crunchy Taco filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.” Meanwhile, the Double Decker Taco Supreme is a “flour tortilla layered with refried beans wrapped around a Crunchy Taco filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and cheddar cheese.”