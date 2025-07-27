Douglas Obiedzinski: Name that appeared on police scanner after Michigan Walmart stabbing sparks confusion

In the aftermath of the stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse City in Michigan, many claimed that a name spelled out on scanner traffic monitors has led to confusion. Douglas Obiedzinski is a name surfacing on social media, with many wondering if it is the suspect’s name or a victim’s, or someone else’s. Police officers speak to Walmart employees outside a Walmart store, where a stabbing incident occurred, in Traverse City, Michigan, U.S. July 26, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. (Jerome Hartl/via REUTERS) (Jerome Hartl via REUTERS)

One X user wrote that the name Obiedzinski is “rumored to be the name of the Traverse City Michigan Walmart mass stabbing perp according to scanner traffic monitors.”

“If they won't ID a suspect, who was Douglas J Obiedzinski spelled out on the scanner?” one ser wrote, while another said, “i heard the name Douglas J Obiedzinski, but trying to confirm”. One user said, “wow, crazy! better stay off the hashtags of crime lmfao ... do u got any insider info ? hearing Douglas j obiedzinski as suspect name? guy from grand rapids/? but online says he 37 and LEO said suspect 42 so that data might be false or wrong”. “I’m hearing his name was “Douglas J Obiedzinski” from what people heard on police scanners,” another user wrote.

What we know so far

The suspect was taken into custody after being confronted by brave bystanders. He is a 42-year-old Michigan native, but his name has not been revealed. He used a folding knife to carry out the brutal attacks.

Munson Healthcare said on social media that 11 victims of the stabbing were being treated there. “Munson Healthcare is aware of the tragic incident that occurred earlier today at the Walmart in Traverse City. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this event, and we are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement for their swift action,” the statement shared on Facebook read.

“We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients,” it continued.

The statement added, “We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we manage this increased demand. We will provide updates as appropriate and continue to support our community during this difficult time.”