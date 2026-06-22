The Metro Nashville Police Department has launched an investigation after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed in downtown Nashville Sunday night, June 21. The shooting took place in the 400 block of Union Street around 7:30 pm, according to WSMV. Downtown Nashville shooting: 12-year-old boy killed during fight between group of teens (Pexel - representational image)

MNPD told the outlet that the boy was shot during a fight between a group of teens.

What we know so far According to Kris Mumford, a spokesperson with MNPD, a group of about 10 to 15 teens gathered in the area of Union Terrace, and a fight erupted. Shots were fired amid the altercation, hitting the 12-year-old in the head.

The victim was identified as Damarion Morehead by police. Officers responded around 7:30 pm to reports of gunfire near Rep. John Lewis Way and Deaderick Street. Officers arrived to find Morehead at Union Terrace with a critical gunshot wound to the head.

Morehead was in “extremely critical condition” after the shooting, Mumford said, and was treated at Vanderbilt. He later died from his injuries.

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Police have not announced any arrests as of now. Mumford did say that the MNPD is interviewing two people involved in the incident, but they are not believed to be the shooters.

Metro Nashville PD wrote in an X post, “Entertainment District Unit officers Sunday at 7:30 pm responded to shots fired in the area of Rep. John Lewis Way & Deaderick St. They located a critically injured 12-yr-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his head at Union Terrace. Involved persons who were detained told detectives that a group of individuals met there for a fight. During the melee, shots were fired. Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call 615-862-8600.

In a separate post, Metro Nashville PD later wrote, “Tragically, Damarion Morehead, 12, has died from his injuries.”

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about the incident or the shooter is urged to call 615-862-8600 or contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.