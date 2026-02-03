Peter Attia steps down from Chief Science Officer role at David Protein amid Epstein files row

“Dr. Peter Attia has stepped down from his role as Chief Science Officer at David. We remain focused on serving our customers,” Rahal wrote on X.

Peter Rahal, the CEO of David Protein, has announced that Dr. Peter Attia has stepped down from his role as Chief Science Officer at the company. This comes after reports that Attia, an influential longevity expert, was named more than 1,700 times in the trove of 3 million emails released as part of the Epstein files by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

Attia was previously removed from the website of David Protein, a protein bar company he has invested in, according to Reuters.

Peter Attia and the Epstein files Attia’s name appeared several times in the newly released documents related to Epstein, some of which include direct correspondence in the mid-2010s between him and the convicted sex offender. Some of the emails revealed that the two men spoke crudely about women, according to The New York Times.

On Friday, the Department of Justice released the largest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files to date, which included three million more pages of documents, and thousands of videos and images.

In a lengthy statement recently posted on X, Attis claimed that he “never witnessed illegal behavior and never saw anyone who appeared underage” in Epstein’s presence. He also said that he “was never on his plane, never on his island, and never present at any sex parties.”

Attia went on to explain that the man he is today “would not associate with Epstein at all.” “Whatever growth I’ve had over the past decade does not erase the emails I wrote then,” he said.

“I recognize that my actions and words have consequences for the people I care deeply about, including all of you. I regret the cost this has placed on you, and I take responsibility for it,” Attia added.