Drake announces return of the OVO Fest after 3-year break at Central Cee’s concer

Drake sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend after confirming the long-awaited return of his famed OVO Fest. The rapper made the surprise announcement during a guest appearance at Central Cee’s concert in Toronto on Saturday night, where a packed crowd erupted in cheers as he shared the news. Drake confirmed the return of OVO Fest during Central Cee’s Toronto concert. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Also Read: What Sean Diddy Combs is eating in jail on Memorial Day 2025?

Drake’s OVO Fest announces come after 3 years

A video of the moment quickly made the rounds on social media, sparking excitement for the festival’s comeback. According to the clip, he said to his fans, “OVO Fest is back this year.” The fest was first announced in 2010 and has been organised several times, which included several A-list music artists such as J. Cole, Big Sean, Lauryn Hill, Trey Songz, 50 Cent, The Weeknd, among others, as reported by Hotnewhiphop.

However, the Hotline Bling singer last hosted the fest in 2022. While the crowd erupted at the announcement, the rapper kept details under wraps, offering no specific dates or lineup for the much-anticipated festival.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions as one user wrote, “Nobody wants this!! Gtfoh." A second user wrote, “Omfggggg the best is yet to come.” A third user wrote, “I’m definitely going.”

Also Read: Who is El Funky? The pro-Trump Cuban rapper facing deportation with just 30 days left

Another Drake album on the way?

While Drake stayed quiet on the specifics of OVO Fest 2025, he did offer fans a teaser about new music. During a recent Kick livestream with Adin Ross, the rapper hinted at another album in the pipeline. According to Rolling Stone, Drake said, “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” referring to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added, “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

Earlier in the year, the rapper also posted a cryptic message where he talked about entering a“new chapter” in his career. Drake cautioned fans that his new musical direction might leave some “feeling uneasy.”