Drake Maye: Age, college team, wife and more as Patriots head into Super Bowl 60

Quarterback Drake Maye is set to lead the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up for the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Feb 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (AP)

Selected third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye is achieving this milestone in just his second NFL season.

Age and background Maye is 23 years old, born on Aug. 30, 2002, in Huntersville, North Carolina, as per Cincinnati Enquirer. He grew up in the Charlotte area and attended Myers Park High School, where he developed his football skills before moving on to college.

College and career Maye played at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a program not historically known for producing NFL quarterbacks. During his time at UNC, he earned ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and First-Team All-ACC honors. He was also a finalist for the Manning Award.

The Patriots drafted Maye in 2024. He started the season as a backup to Jacoby Brissett but became the starting quarterback in Week 6 versus Houston. He started 12 of 13 games in 2024 and was the full-time starter in 2025, reported Cincinnati Enquirer.

Maye was named to the NFL Pro Bowl for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, though he did not play in 2025 because of the Patriots’ Super Bowl appearance.

Personal life Maye is married to Ann Michael Maye, his childhood sweetheart. The couple met in middle school and stayed together through high school and college at UNC.

Ann Michael, 22, was born on Aug 11, 2003, and graduated from UNC with a business degree in May 2025, per The Sporting News and Cincinnati Enquirer.

The couple got engaged in January 2025 and married in June 2025. According to Page Six, Ann Michael has been a constant presence at Maye’s games, often seen cheering on the sidelines in personalized Patriots gear.