Dramatic video shows Michigan man who fell through ice on lake rescued with help of his dog

A Traverse City man, who fell through the ice in Arbutus Lake in East Bay Township, was rescued on Thursday with the help of his dog and a Michigan State Police (MSP) officer. With dog Ruby's assistance, Michigan officers were able to successfully complete an ice rescue operation.(Michigan State Police/Facebook)

On Thursday, MSP received a call from a bystander after the 65-year-old man had fallen through the ice 11.45am.

Responding to the emergency call, MSP Motor Carrier Officer Kammeron Bennetts arrived at the location and took the charge by grabbing the rescue disc from the back of his police vehicle and walking out onto the ice.

According to MSP, Bennetts was able to see the man in the icy water with his dog Ruby, but the ice prevented him from getting close to the victim.

Ruby ran to Bennetts after he asked the man to send her over to him. Bennett then affixed the rescue disk to Ruby's collar and told the man to call his dog. Ruby went to his owner with the rescue disc.

The man was told by Bennetts to grab Ruby's disc and begin kicking his legs. A Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department member helped Bennetts as they dragged the man to safety. The man was rushed to Munson Medical Center and was released after receiving the treatment, the MSP said in a press release.

With Ruby's assistance and MCO Bennetts' prompt efforts, they were able to successfully complete an ice rescue operation. The man spent almost sixteen minutes in the frozen water.

The MSP has shared the bodycam footage of the rescue on X (formerly Twitter).

‘You are heroes’: Netizens hail the rescue mission

Soon after the video was posted, X users hailed the officers while calling Ruby ‘the hero’.

“Outstanding rescue Officer Bennetts & Ruby!” one X user wrote.

“Awesome rescue, kudos to the officer and what a great doggie Ruby is.❤️ so glad they all are safe,” another added.

“This is the good we need in our world. Thank you Officer Bennett and Ruby, you are both heroes🤍" one more chimed in.

