Dua Lipa and Callum Turner get married in London: What is their net worth? Here's who is richer

The couple had been in a relationship for some time, with engagement speculation beginning around Christmas 2023 when Lipa was seen spotting a ring.

English-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa (30) and actor Callum Robilliard Turner (36) exchanged vows on May 31, 2026, during a private civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The three-time Grammy winner donned a white Schiaparelli skirt suit, paired with Christian Louboutin heels and a Bulgari diamond necklace. In contrast, the English groom opted for a timeless look in a custom navy Ferragamo suit.

What is Dua Lipa's net worth in 2026? In 2026, Dua Lipa's net worth is projected to be around $45million, as per Ce;ebrity Net Worth. A significant portion of her wealth is derived from her music career, including streaming royalties and sold-out stadium tours across the globe. Additionally, she retains ownership of her publishing rights, which significantly impacts her earnings. Beyond her musical endeavors, the artist known for "IDGAF" has collaborated with high-end brands such as Versace and Yves Saint Laurent.

Furthermore, Dua Lipa operates her own lifestyle brand, Service95, and possesses a real estate portfolio in both London and Los Angeles. There are also indications of her investments in technology and sustainability startups.

What is Callum Turner's net worth in 2026? On the contrary, Turner is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actor, who previously worked as a retail employee and a semi-professional footballer, has consistently participated in well-respected productions, particularly The Capture and Masters of the Air, the latter of which earned him a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor. Additionally, he received a BAFTA nomination in 2020.

Turner's career has been steadily progressing, and he continues to be one of the more recognizable figures in British television and film, especially following his role as Theseus, the brother of Newt Scamander, in the Harry Potter prequel films: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).